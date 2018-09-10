Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Son Convinced His Older Brother to Start Their Dad in Fantasy

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is owned in just 3% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, and yet he had more fantasy points (42.28) than any other player in the NFL on Sunday. That was good news for Fitzpatrick’s kids.

“So my 9-year-old son, Tate, convinced my 11-year-old son, Brady, to put me on his fantasy team today,” Fitzpatrick told NBC’s Peter King. “I didn’t even know Brady played fantasy football. I guess it was a good decision.”

Fitzpatrick had a monster game (417 passing yards, four touchdowns through the air and another on the ground) to lead the Bucs to a big upset win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick’s kids seem like a pair of geniuses—did you know their dad went to Harvard?—Tate is a fantasy guru while Brady is a math prodigy and Rubik’s Cube wizard.