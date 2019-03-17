Fitzmagic to Miami: Dolphins sign veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick signs a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins (AP Photo/Mike McCarn).

Ryan Fitzpatrick will stay in the Sunshine State in 2019.

The Dolphins signed the former Buccaneers QB to a two-year, $11 million deal Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick’s contract features incentives that can increase the deal to $17 million-$20 million, Schefter reports.

Fitzpatrick, 36, played in eight games and had seven starts in 2018 — throwing for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with the Buccaneers. In fact, Fitzpatrick played at a high level from Weeks 1 to 3 — leading the Buccaneers to huge victories over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles while starter Jameis Winston served a three-game suspension. Fitzpatrick also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games. Unfortunately, he finished with a 2-5 record.

Now, Fitzpatrick will go to a Dolphins team that doesn’t have a clear-cut starter at quarterback. Miami traded Ryan Tannehill to the Titans on Friday — leaving a huge hole at quarterback. And before Miami signed Fitzpatrick, Jake Rudock and Luke Falk were the only quarterbacks on the roster.

The Dolphins, who finished 7-9 in 2018, hold the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NFL draft — so you can expect them to find their franchise quarterback there. Of course, Fitzpatrick will have a strong veteran presence in the locker room and could mentor the young signal-caller.

Fitzaptrick, a 14-year pro, is a journeyman quarterback who played for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, and Jets. He has registered 29,357 passing yards, 190 touchdowns, and 148 interceptions in his career.

