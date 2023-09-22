Ryan Eades, District D candidate for Cary Town Council

There are three contested races for Cary Town Council this year.

Typically, municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years, and the mayor and all eight council members serve four years.

This year, the mayor, one at-large seat, District B and District D, are on the ballot, while the remaining at-large seat, District A and District C, will be elected in 2025.

For the at-large seat, incumbent Lori Bush faces challengers Mary Inspruker and Matthew Gronke.

District B incumbent Don Frantz faces Michelle Craig. District D incumbent Ryan Eades faces Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht is running unopposed.

Early voting runs through Oct. 7. Election Day is set for Oct. 10.

To find polling places and full details on early voting, visit the Board of Elections at wake.gov or 919-404-4040.

Name: Ryan Eades

Age: 40

Residence: 111 Flora Springs Drive

Occupation and Employer: Digital product manager, North Carolina State Employees Credit Union

Education: James Madison University, Bachelor of Science (2005), Geographic Science with Concentrations in GIS and Environmental Science; North Carolina State University, Masters of Business Administration (2016), Area of Emphasis in Financial Management

Political or civic experience: Cary Planning and Zoning Board from 2014-20; Cary Town Council 2023-present

Campaign website: ryanforcary.com

Why you are running to serve Cary. Why should voters trust you with this position?

As a long-time resident of western Cary, I have had the privilege of witnessing the remarkable transformation of our region. However, I also recognize that the development trends have been somewhat fragmented, especially concerning infrastructure connectivity. I am running to keep my seat on the council with a commitment to prioritize the needs of the residents in District D.

I have demonstrated my ability to build effective partnerships with my fellow council members, town staff, and members of our community, all in the pursuit of getting things done. Since assuming my role in January, I have made it a point to respond to every single written statement submitted for every public hearing and public speaks-out . I firmly believe in being a leader who listens and respects the perspectives of others, and I am dedicated to being responsive and ensuring that I truly represent the interests of everyone in our community.

What is Cary doing right to manage the town’s growth? If elected, what changes would you propose?

Cary maintains stringent development standards, guided by our Cary Community Plan, which forms the foundation for the Council’s approach to development and the specific policies we aim to promote, which I helped develop while on the Town’s Planning and Zoning Board. This framework offers transparency for both residents and developers, outlining our vision for development in Cary from today until 2040. Additionally, any rezoning proposal that comes before the council will involve at least one public hearing, providing an open forum for all individuals to voice their feedback and concerns directly to the council.

Cary boasts a dedicated team of professionals focused on planning and zoning compliance, ensuring that development adheres to legal requirements and regulations. They also oversee the enforcement of any conditions established during the rezoning process. This team plays a crucial role in reviewing development plans and upholding Cary’s distinctive development standards, such as champion tree surveys and stormwater management. These standards are pivotal in guaranteeing that environmental considerations are adequately integrated into the development process.

As we think about the future of development in Cary, there are several changes I believe should be considered. Firstly, I intend to adopt a more strategic approach to density, particularly in western Cary, and the placement of multi-family developments. District D has seen a significant increase in residential development, while it lacks the commercial and office amenities existing in other parts of Cary. The absence of an employment center in western Cary, akin to Weston or Regency, necessitates longer commutes for residents, leading to increased traffic and strain on our roads. I aim to rectify this imbalance. It is critical that we also continue to invest in the expansion of transit, and I pushed for funding in the FY24 budget for a transit study to be conducted that will help identify potential transit routes within District D that will help complement development.

Furthermore, I propose the inclusion of additional policies within our Cary Community Plan to support residents who wish to remain in Cary. We must not allow development pressures to force people out of our community.

Finally, I look to change how the town prioritizes road, greenway, and sidewalk connectivity. With each development project, new infrastructure is introduced, but often these developments are not contiguous. This results in gaps in our infrastructure network, inconveniencing citizens and impeding walkability. It is imperative for the town to make it easier for residents to commute and navigate our community on foot. I’m committed to the community in creating a more vibrant and connected Cary for all.

Many people who have lived here say they can no longer afford rent or struggle to own a home. What must Cary do for established and new residents to live here comfortably?

I think it is crucial that Cary takes a proactive stance and leads the way in both conventional and innovative solutions. I believe everyone in Cary should have access to safe, affordable housing and want to continue working toward a more equitable and inclusive community. I look to implement the following strategies to help address our affordable housing crisis in Cary:

▪ Diverse Housing Supply: We must work toward creating a diverse supply of housing options that include single-family homes, duplexes, multi-family units, and townhomes where it makes sense. This approach will help meet the diverse needs and preferences of our residents while addressing the growing demand for housing in our community.

▪ Keep Folks in their Homes: We should prioritize policies that aim to keep residents in their homes. This would include an increase in the funding for programs like Healthy Homes Cary along with supporting Oasis and providing help for those facing difficult times.

▪ Investing in Public Transit: Access to public transit is a critical factor in reducing the reliance on personal vehicles. I have advocated for increased investments in public transit infrastructure, especially in areas of Cary where residents currently lack access to convenient transportation options like District D.

▪ Utilizing Town-Owned Land: To expedite affordable housing development, we should explore the use of town-owned land for such projects and allow the town to leverage existing land that does not have to be acquired. An example of this would be the 921 SE Maynard Road project where the Laurel Street developer will be building a housing development on town land. Cary should look to promote these types of projects.

▪ Downpayment Assistance for First-Time Home Buyers: Encouraging homeownership among those who may not have the means to afford a downpayment is vital. I fully support the creation of a Cary-based program that provides direct financial assistance to first-time homebuyers without adequate financial means.

▪ Centralized Housing Information Hub: To improve accessibility to affordable housing options the town should take a leadership role in centralizing housing information.

▪ Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs): ADUs provide additional housing options in our community without the need for extensive new construction. These structures are typically smaller in size and, therefore, more cost-effective to rent, making them accessible to a broader range of residents.

Some residents have expressed concern about the rapid growth of Cary amid new changes like the potential redevelopment of the Town Hall campus, more nightlife, and other projects. How can Cary grow, especially downtown, without losing its community character?

Cary should continue to manage growth in a strategic and balanced manner, with a keen focus on encouraging economic development opportunities. To achieve this, I propose an emphasis on mixed-use developments as a means of supporting economic growth without the risk of over-expansion.

Mixed-use developments, which combine commercial and office spaces, offer the potential to create vibrant, walkable environments that serve as both employment centers and convenient living spaces. This approach promotes a live-work-play balance, fostering economic success while maintaining the quality of life our residents value.

It is equally imperative that we safeguard the historical character and resources that define our community. Striking a delicate balance between historical preservation and future development is key to ensuring that our community remains firmly rooted in its rich heritage. This includes partnering with the individual owners of historical structures and actively encouraging additional local landmarking efforts.

What must Cary do to become more inclusive of marginalized residents, including African Americans, people of color, immigrants, poor or working class, and the LGBTQ+ community?

It is imperative that we actively listen to and respect all voices and create numerous opportunities for residents to provide feedback to our council.

Earlier this year, I took the initiative to help coordinate the first-ever Town/HOA networking event, inviting over 30 homeowners’ associations throughout District D. This event not only offered attendees insights into the town’s initiatives in Western Cary but also provided a platform for networking and the sharing of valuable lessons among neighbors. I firmly believe that events of this nature, which unite diverse groups of people, can play a crucial role in fostering a welcoming and inclusive community. I would like to make this an annual event moving forward and continue to encourage participation.

In addition to promoting community engagement, our town should continue its efforts to address the challenges associated with affordable housing. By doing so, we can expand housing options for residents across all income levels, ensuring that anyone who wishes to live in Cary can do so.

Last, supporting and promoting cultural celebrations is an excellent way to showcase the rich tapestry of cultural diversity within our community. These events not only highlight our differences but also help cultivate a sense of belonging and community among residents. By celebrating our various cultures and traditions, we can strengthen the bonds that tie us together as a unified Cary.

How can Cary continue to expand and protect its parks, greenways and environment?

One of the standout features that differentiates Cary from other communities is our commitment to parks, greenways and environmental preservation. When I first moved to this area, I was pleasantly surprised by the abundance of greenways for running and the numerous parks where my children could play. Our dedication to expanding park amenities for residents across Cary is evident with several exciting developments on the horizon.

Our upcoming downtown park, scheduled to open on Nov. 19, promises to be a vibrant addition to our community. Furthermore, we have two new western Cary parks scheduled to open later this year, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that residents have access to recreational spaces no matter where they live. The town is also committed to the creation of the Mills Park Community Center in District D, which will serve as a recreational hub and provide additional amenities to the residents of western Cary.

Our Council’s forward-thinking approach has been instrumental in anticipating the need for future parks. In some cases, we have acquired land for parks decades in advance, showcasing our dedication to long-term planning. A recent example of this is the acquisition of over 200 acres in Chatham County along Earnest Jones Road, well beyond existing development. As Cary continues to grow, such locations can serve as vital sites for future parks.

What three issues would you focus on in office that others might not? Why are they important for Cary?

Keeping taxes low and being strategic and intentional with our spending. Cary is a vibrant town that has experienced significant economic development over the years and has the benefit of currently having the lowest tax rate in Wake County. This low-tax strategy has encouraged businesses to establish a presence and expand in the area, which has directly resulted in job creation and a robust local economy. I will continue to exercise discipline with public funds and make sure they are used effectively and efficiently to benefit our community. Finalize the White Oak Creek Conservation Area master plan. As Cary continues to experience growth and urbanization, it becomes increasingly imperative for the town to actively pursue conservation opportunities. One of the most significant prospects lies along White Oak Creek within District D. Currently there are approximately 500 acres in this area that are jointly owned by the town and state. This land holds tremendous potential to be transformed into a living classroom, where people can forge meaningful connections with nature, nurturing a profound sense of stewardship and promoting environmental education opportunities. Prioritize outreach and development of a comprehensive infrastructure plan. I look to continue to encourage community engagement with a focus on transparency and accessibility. It is critical for the town to remain committed to communication, and I plan to focus on bringing town staff out to District D to help with engagement and keeping residents informed. I also plan to work on developing a comprehensive approach to addressing gaps in our infrastructure and supporting connectivity. While I’ve had success in delivering one-off solutions to issues with crosswalks and sidewalks, I want to develop a roadmap for future efforts to ensure that all our infrastructure will support future growth.

What specific life experiences or skills have prepared you for town governance?

I have held my seat on the Cary Town Council for District D since January 2023 after obtaining a unanimous vote from the Council. My service on the Town of Cary Planning and Zoning Board from 2014-20, including serving as chair from 2019-20, provided me with the background needed to understand Cary zoning and be able to walk citizens through the process. I was also heavily involved in the creation of the Cary Community Plan, which sets out the long-term vision, policies, and strategic actions that our community hopes to achieve by 2040. Our Council currently uses this plan to evaluate proposed zoning changes with our long-term vision for the town. My undergraduate degree in Geographic Science with concentrations in GIS/Environmental Science and an MBA with a focus in Financial Management provide me with an academic foundation in environment and finance.

Please make note of any endorsements you’ve received that you consider to be important.

Harold Weinbrecht, Cary mayor

Jack Smith, Cary Council member, District C

Ed Yerha, Former Cary Council member at-large 2012-2022

Scott Lassiter, Elected Wake County Soil & Water supervisor and former Apex Town Council member

Steve Crutchfield, Advisory board volunteer

Anne Kratzer

Brent Miller, Cary Hometown Spirit Award winner

Kerry Mead

If you have any other goals or issues that you’d like to address, please do so here.

I would like to continue to put focus on the following: