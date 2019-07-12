Carolina Hurricanes ink Ryan Dzingel to a multi-year deal

Ryan Dzingel is headed to Raleigh on a two-year deal worth $6.75 million. (Getty)

The best free agent forward left on the market was scooped up by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, as the club announced it has agreed to a two-year contract with Ryan Dzingel.

The $6.75-million deal will pay Dzingel $3.25 million in 2019-20 and $3.5 million in 2020-21.

“Ryan has proven that he can be an impact player offensively, putting up bigger numbers over each of his three full-time NHL seasons,” wrote GM said Waddell in a release.

“His speed, skill and vision make him an excellent fit for our forward group and our style of play. At 27, he's just entering his prime and certainly had options coming off a 26-goal season, so we're happy he's chosen to be a part of the Carolina Hurricanes."

Dzingel made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and spent his first three-plus campaigns with the Senators before being shipped to the Blue Jackets prior to last season’s trade deadline.

The 27-year-old posted his most productive campaign to date in 2018-19, posting 26 goals and 57 points with Ottawa and Columbus.

