Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey Talk About Naya Rivera 'Every Day' 3 Years After Her Death (Exclusive Source)

"They are keeping all the memories of her alive," a source tells PEOPLE

Ryan Dorsey/Instagram, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ryan Dorsey and son Josey (left) are keeping Naya Rivera's memory alive three years after her death.

Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey are “doing well” three years after Naya Rivera’s death, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They are surrounded by family, including Naya’s sister and Ryan’s parents,” the source says. “Everyone has always made it a priority to make Josey’s life as happy as possible. It took them all a long time to find a new normal after Naya’s death. They are all doing a great job though.”

The insider adds: “Ryan is truly the best dad. Josey is the sweetest boy. He is very smart too. Their home is filled with pictures of him with Naya. They talk about Naya every day. They say good night to her in the evening. They are keeping all the memories of her alive.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Naya Rivera died on July 8, 2020.

Rivera and Dorsey welcomed Josey, now 8, in September 2015. The couple tied the knot in July 2014 and were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016 when Josey was 14 months old.

The Glee star tragically drowned at the age of 33 in July 2020 after being reported missing amid her boating trip with Josey, who was 4 at the time, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

In May, Dorsey, 39, shared how their son paid tribute to his mom with both his grandmothers on Mother’s Day.

"@joseydorsey did a Mother's Day butterfly release for Mama with Grandma and Grammy (&Bess)," he wrote, sharing photos from the release, where the little one was joined by his Elf on the Shelf toy. "Afterwards he held his little elf to the sky with a smile and said: 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven, Mommy.'"

The final picture in the photo carousel showed a toddler Josey in bed with Rivera as she read him The Cat in the Hat.

Naya Rivera Instagram Naya Rivera and son Josey

In a March interview with E! News, Dorsey said he has had to "navigate" conversations in his daily life with his son about what happened with his mom in the three years since her death.

"A lot of the kids find out what his dad does for work. They'll also find out about his mom, which is always something that's tough to navigate," the Big Sky actor told the outlet.

"It's always a reminder of the obvious. Something that's never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily. As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique," he added.

While Josey hasn't seen much of Dorsey's own work, he said he's expressed an interest in taking a look at some of his mom's shows.

"He's never going to forget his mom," Dorsey told E! News.

"He's interested in watching things and looking at her work one day. That stuff will speak for itself, and he'll really get to appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who his mom was on the outside, not just in his home life."



