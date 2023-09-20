Ryan Dorsey Celebrates as His and Naya Rivera's Son Josey Turns 8: 'So Proud to Be Your Dad'

The late actress and Dorsey welcomed Josey in September 2015

dorseyryan/Instagram Ryan Dorsey and son Josey celebrate birthday

Ryan Dorsey is amazed by how quickly his little boy is growing up.

The Big Sky actor, 40, posted on Instagram Tuesday sharing scenes from celebrating son Josey's 8th birthday.

"Then there was the summer of turning EIGHT! I cannot believe @joseydorsey is 8 years old!! 😭😭😭," he wrote. "I ❤️ you more than love love’s love, my boy! To the moons, infinity, and beyond ❤️ I’m so proud to be your Dad buddy #virgochild #daddyslittleman."

Dorsey shares Josey with the late actress Naya Rivera, who tragically drowned at the age of 33 in July 2020 after being reported missing amid her boating trip with Josey, who was 4 at the time, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Rivera and Dorsey welcomed Josey in September 2015. The couple tied the knot in July 2014 and were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016 when Josey was 14 months old.

In July, a source shared an update that father and son are "doing well" as this summer marks three years since the tragedy.

“They are surrounded by family, including Naya’s sister and Ryan’s parents,” the source said. “Everyone has always made it a priority to make Josey’s life as happy as possible. It took them all a long time to find a new normal after Naya’s death. They are all doing a great job though.”

The insider added: “Ryan is truly the best dad. Josey is the sweetest boy. He is very smart too. Their home is filled with pictures of him with Naya. They talk about Naya every day. They say good night to her in the evening. They are keeping all the memories of her alive.”

Naya Rivera Instagram Naya Rivera and son Josey

In May, Dorsey shared how their son paid tribute to his mom with both his grandmothers on Mother’s Day.

"@joseydorsey did a Mother's Day butterfly release for Mama with Grandma and Grammy (&Bess)," he wrote, sharing photos from the release, where the little one was joined by his Elf on the Shelf toy. "Afterwards he held his little elf to the sky with a smile and said: 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven, Mommy.'"

The final picture in the photo carousel showed a toddler Josey in bed with Rivera as she read him The Cat in the Hat.



Ryan Dorsey/instagram Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera with Josey

In a March interview with E! News, Dorsey said he has had to "navigate" conversations in his daily life with his son about what happened with his mom in the three years since her death.

"A lot of the kids find out what his dad does for work. They'll also find out about his mom, which is always something that's tough to navigate," the actor told the outlet.

"It's always a reminder of the obvious. Something that's never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily," he continued. "As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique."

