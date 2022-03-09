Ryan Coogler Says Atlanta Cops Mistook Him for a Bank Robber: ‘Should Never Have Happened’

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is speaking out after he was mistaken for a bank robber in an Atlanta Bank of America back in January.

TMZ first reported Wednesday via an Atlanta police report that Coogler was briefly detained after stopping in a Bank of America location when a teller mistook his transaction request for a bank robbery note and called police.

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on,” the director told TMZ in a statement. Reps for Coogler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Bank of America did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, though a rep told Variety, “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”

TMZ posted photos showing Coogler entering the bank wearing sunglasses and a COVID face mask. He then handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back.

“I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet,” TMZ said the note read. TheWrap has not independently verified this information.

Authorities then briefly handcuffed Coogler upon arrival and detained two individuals who were waiting for Coogler outside.

Coogler is in Atlanta filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to his superhero blockbuster for Marvel. “Wakanda Forever” hits theaters in November.