Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss: All About the Singer and WWE Star's Relationship

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss have been married since 2022 and are expecting their first baby

Michael Kovac/Getty

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss have been married since 2022.

The WWE superstar and 2000s pop singer met only because they were rumored to be dating. After fans speculated that they were an item, a mutual friend introduced them. From there, they began dating, and Cabrera proposed one year later.

The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2022. In May 2023, Cabrera and Bliss announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl, due in December 2023. Though their schedules may be busy, they enjoy the little things together as a couple when they’re not in the wrestling ring or on tour.

Related: WWE Star Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Husband Ryan Cabrera: 'Completely Unexpected'

"Music is a constant in our house, so our favorite mornings consist of enjoying coffee, playing games and listening to Billie Holiday, [Frank] Sinatra or any acoustic music really," they told PEOPLE in 2021 of their daily lives. "By the way, it's not out of the ordinary for us to be in our comfy PJs ALL DAY!!! We go cozy over cool."

Here’s everything to know about Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss' relationship, from their meet-cute to their first pregnancy.

They were introduced through a mutual friend

Ryan Cabrera Instagram

The WWE star and pop star first met in October 2019 at the WWE Smackdown premiere in California. They were introduced by their mutual friend and fellow WWE star Michael "The Miz" Mizanin, who is best friends with Cabrera.

“It’s funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating,” Bliss revealed on The Bellas Podcast in 2020.

“He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, 'Oh, you’re dating Ryan.' I said, ‘I never met the guy,’ ” she added.



Story continues

Cabrera put a lot of effort into their unofficial first date

Alexa Bliss Instagram

After the pair began talking to one another virtually in 2019, Cabrera asked Bliss out — but she was living in Florida at the time while he was in California. In a stroke of fate, Cabrera happened to confirm a gig in Orlando, her hometown, so he invited her to the concert to get to know her better and impress her.

Cabrera asked her out on a proper date after the show had finished, but to his surprise, she turned him down, despite enjoying his performance.

"I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down,” she told Nikki and Brie Bella on their podcast. “But we continued to talk, and he was very patient and persistent, and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

Cabrera proposed to Bliss in 2020

Ryan Cabrera Instagram

Cabrera popped the question on Nov. 14, 2020. The couple were dining at an outdoor restaurant overlooking a body of water when he got down on one knee.

“Tonight was the best night of my life!! And it’s just the beginning!!!” Cabrera wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of him proposing.

Bliss also posted the same photo to her Instagram account and reminisced about their relationship. “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera,” she captioned the photo.

They wed in 2022

Adam Kent Photography (IG: @adamkentphotography)

Bliss and Cabrera tied the knot on April 9, 2022, at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. The couple described their extravagant nuptials to PEOPLE as “very non-traditional” and “rockstar” themed.

"It's very us," Cabrera told PEOPLE of the details of the ceremony. "The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."

Bliss opted for a custom blush gown by designer Netta BenShabu to walk down their hot pink wedding aisle. The celebration was complete with a giant, light-up "Welcome to the S--- show" sign.

Related: Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Are Married! Inside Their 'Non-Traditional' Rockstar-Themed Wedding

While the WWE superstar admitted that she is “not a writer” and didn’t “want to follow” Cabrera's wedding vows, Cabrera said his vows came to him in a dream.

"It was like 4 a.m., and I had this dream about me reading the vows to her,” he recalled. “I was uncontrollably crying, but I was reading the vows, and I was like, 'Oh, that's good stuff!' So I woke up in the middle of the night and started jotting it down. That led to writing more and more and more. I'll probably be tweaking up until the day of, but that's just the writer in me ... or I may just scratch it and go improv."

They celebrated their first anniversary in style

@BrianDoherty

For their first anniversary, the couple brought together their family and closest friends to celebrate their big day in the form of a ‘90s/2000s-themed prom. Bliss even broke out her high school prom dress for the occasion, which took place at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood. Meanwhile, Cabrera brought back his “circa 2004 hair look” complete with straight spikes and highlights.

"We wanted an excuse for everyone to get back together," Bliss explained to PEOPLE of the larger-than-life anniversary party. "After someone gets married, everyone goes off, has kids, lives their own lives, gets busy with work, gets busy with life. We were like, 'We need a fun excuse for everyone just to get back together and spend time together.' "

Cabrera and Bliss are expecting their first baby

Ryan Cabrera Instagram

In May 2023, the couple announced they were expecting via social media. Bliss and Cabrera posted photos of themselves blowing up pink and blue balloons alongside the first baby ultrasound photo. They shared that the baby is due December 2023 and is the “best oops ever.”

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," Bliss wrote on Instagram.

In July 2023, the couple held a sex reveal party where they smashed a guitar to reveal that they are having a girl.

Bliss is Cabrera's musical muse

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Music is a huge part of the couple’s lives. Cabrera incorporated music into their proposal, wedding and sex reveal — and Bliss has even inspired some of his tracks.

In September 2022, Cabrera released his single and music video for a song entitled “Worth It,” which was inspired by Bliss.

"When I met Lex I was like, 'I got to get to the studio, I'm actually inspired now,' " the singer said. "That led to writing tons of new stuff and enough to now where I have a full album's worth. But it took meeting her to get me inspired. This song is that. This song was us. This song was about her. It was the very first song I wrote about her. That creatively made my brain be like, 'Oh my God, I have an idea about something else.' This is the one that is just tailor-made for our love story."

The single’s artwork is a photo from their wedding day. The music video also features footage from the nuptials.

Related: Ryan Cabrera Only 'Wanted to Impress' New Wife Alexa Bliss with Latest Music Video 'Worth It'

"There was really only one person I wanted to impress, per se, for this video and that was Lex," Cabrera told PEOPLE of the song and visuals. "When she saw even just the first cut, she already loved it. So I was like, 'OK, OK, we're going to be good. We're going to be good.' "

Cabrera dubbed the tune "one of my favorite songs I think I've ever written," adding that he gets emotional whenever he watches the music video.

Cabrera supported Bliss on The Masked Singer

FOX/Getty

Bliss appeared on season 9 of The Masked Singer as Axolotl. Of course, Cabrera was there to offer musical advice to his wife.

“It was nice to have him kind of guide me through this world of music,” Bliss shared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Once I started to get comfortable with finding my voice and singing a little bit, anytime I would be like, ‘Hey babe, should we practice something?’ He’d immediately take a guitar off the wall. And he goes, 'All right, what do you wanna do?' ”

Cabrera was “very helpful” and patient with his wife. He supported her through the anxiety she felt when facing her fear of singing in front of people and was able to help her let loose and enjoy her time on the show.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.