Ryan Braun wore Christian Yelich's jersey under his own the night after heartbreaking injury

Christian Yelich isn’t just an MVP-caliber player – he’s a beloved teammate, as well.

So the night after Yelich fouled a ball off his leg, breaking his kneecap – the team said he’ll miss the rest of the season – fellow Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun donned Yelich’s jersey underneath his own to bring some of his teammate’s energy to the field.

Braun wore it “just for good luck” and “to bring the good vibes,” he told reporters.

Ryan Braun was wearing Christian Yelich's jersey under his own jersey tonight.



"Just for good luck," he said. "They're about the same size. It felt a little different, but I was just trying to bring the good vibes." — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 12, 2019

While Braun went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, the team picked up a 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins in a time when every victory is crucial.The team is just half a game behind the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot (and 3.5 behind the Washington Nationals for the top spot).

Had Braun had a stellar night himself, you’d definitely expect him to give the jersey another go tomorrow. Whether that’ll happen remains to be seen, but regardless of his personal results, the tribute is a touching reminder of the relationship Yelich has with his teammates.

But if I’m the Brewers? I’m trying out a yellow jersey situation, a lá the Tour de France: the Brewer who has the best night wears Yeli’s jersey the following game, for as long as the winning continues.

Ryan Braun honored injured teammate Christian Yelich Wednesday night in Miami. (AP Photo)

