Ryan Blaney wins, William Byron grabs last NASCAR Championship race berth at Martinsville

The NASCAR Championship 4 is set following Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, which saw one driver celebrating in victory lane and another celebrating on pit road with his team.

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Martinsville in the penultimate race of the season to clinch the third berth in the 2023 championship race. William Byron, who led Cup Series with six wins this season, claimed the fourth and final spot on points after being the highest-ranked driver without a win in the third round.

They will join Kyle Larson, who won the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Christopher Bell, who won last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as the four drivers who will race for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field during the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher were eliminated from championship contention.

Blaney's victory at Martinsville was his third of the season. He held off Aric Almirola in the closing laps on NASCAR’s oldest and smallest track to claim one of the series’ most unique prizes – a grandfather clock.

Hamlin finished third on Sunday, but after a mechanical failure last weekend at Homestead, his points deficit was too big to overcome. Buescher finished eighth, Truex 12th, and Byron 13th – high enough to maintain his points advantage and claim the final berth in the championshp race.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Blaney wins, William Byron grabs last NASCAR Championship spot