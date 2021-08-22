Ryan Blaney wins at Michigan to continue Ford's streak

Ryan Blaney deftly navigated the final eight laps of Sunday's race at Michigan to get his second win of 2021.

Blaney got the lead on the race's final restart thanks to a huge push from Kyle Busch. Blaney, who was fourth before the restart, chose the inside line on the restart after the inside had not been the preferred groove all day at the two-mile track. That inside line restarted him on the front row and he stayed out front after Busch pushed him into clean air.

Blaney's expert driving over the final eight laps showed just how important it is for a driver to be able to use his car's aerodynamics to block chasing cars. Blaney didn't have the race's fastest car. We think. Maybe he just didn't have the track position. He only led once for those final eight laps.

But when Blaney got out front he kept everyone behind him. Hendrick teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson were in hot pursuit — they seemed faster than Blaney all day — but they never had a legitimate pass attempt over the race's waning laps.

"I hate you have to race that way but that's how you have to run," Blaney said after climbing from his car.

Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at Michigan.

Race results

1. Ryan Blaney

2. William Byron

3. Kyle Larson

4. Kurt Busch

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Matt DiBenedetto

7. Kyle Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Martin Truex Jr.

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Christopher Bell

14. Kevin Harvick

15. Chris Buescher

16. Alex Bowman

17. Aric Almirola

18. Erik Jones

19. Bubba Wallace

20. Michael McDowell

21. Ryan Preece

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Cole Custer

24. Ryan Newman

25. Justin Haley

26. Josh Berry

27. Cody Ware

28. BJ McLeod

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Quin Houff

31. Josh Bilicki

32. Garrett Smithley

33. Joey Logano

34. Anthony Alfredo

35. Ross Chastain

36. Austin Dillon

37. Joey Gase

