Ryan Blaney drives No. 12 Ford Mustang to 17th-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Ryan Blaney placed 17th in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 20 points to his season total.

Blaney now sits at No. 10 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2059 points. He’s collected eight top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. earned the checkered flag in the race, with Kyle Busch finishing second, and Denny Hamlin placing third. Brad Keselowski took fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman in the No. 5 spot.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Blaney qualified in 15th position at 124.931 mph. The sixth-year driver has collected two career victories, 24 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 54 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were six lead changes.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

