RYAH Group Inc.: Nomination of New CFO and Corporate Secretary





TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RYAH Group Inc. Board of Directors, including new CEO, Dr. Dave Richards, is pleased to announce that Mr. François C. Desrosiers, B. Com (Spec.) and FCSI has been nominated as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of RYAH Group Inc., subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (‘’CSE’’).



Mr. Desrosiers previous senior executive leadership roles include Co-Founder, President, CEO and Director of Northcore Resources Inc.; Corporate Secretary and Officer of Prime Blockchain Inc., who merged with RYAH Group; Founder President CEO and Director AntOro Resources; President CEO and Director of Melkior Resources Inc.; Founder President CEO and Director of NIKRON Technologies Inc.; and Director of Orbite Exploration VSPA. He has been active in project and mineral exploration program management as well as in corporate finance. François is well known for his depth and breadth of knowledge on securities and regulatory matters.

Over the years Mr. Desrosiers has also consulted for a number of private and public companies, performing various corporate and shareholder mediation mandates. He was a registered representative as well as officer in some securities brokerage companies in Montreal and Ottawa.

RYAH’s CEO, Dr. Dave Richards said “RYAH is extremely fortunate to have someone of François’ high caliber and extensive experience to contribute to our financial leadership and success.”

About RYAH Group Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its range of innovative IoT-connected medical devices including inhalers, patches, and pens. RYAH’s robust big data platform, the only one of its kind in this space, aggregates and analyzes HIPAA-compliant patient data, helping doctors and patients personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. The data and derived insights are also highly valuable for hospitals, clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, and pharmaceutical companies, and to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients, based on dosages, strains, demographics, specific conditions, and a range of other factors. Exciting new directions under Dr. Richards’ leadership include R&D in the realm of blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrency that will pave the way toward successful commercialization of RYAH’s big data assets. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio.

