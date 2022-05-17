RYAH Celebrates and Supports Ukrainian Freedom Fighter Employee

Ryah Group
·3 min read

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RYAH Group Inc. leadership team is delighted to report that one of our lead developers, Maksym “Max” Rozdobudko (pictured below in an undisclosed location), is alive and well. RYAH continues to employ Max, with no change in terms, as he fights to preserve the freedom of his country.

Jordan Medley, Head of Product at RYAH, said “It had been 10 days since we last heard from Max, and of course, you can’t help worrying more and more about his safety with each day that passes. So when I received a message from him this week, and learned that he and his family are still safe, it brought about a personal sense of relief that’s almost impossible to describe. During his six years with RYAH, Max has been nothing short of exemplary in leading our front-end mobile app development, and his contributions have been essential to bringing our products to market. I continuously pray for his safety as he fights for his country.”

Sofiya Kleshchuk, Head of Client Relations at RYAH and a Ukrainian national living in New York, said “It is an unthinkable tragedy for all of our families and the whole nation. I am humbled by the commitment and dedication of Max and every Ukrainian defending Ukraine’s freedom today.”

Dr. Dave Richards and François Desrosiers, RYAH’s CEO and CFO, respectively, issued a joint statement saying “On behalf of RYAH’s Board and Leadership Team we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and care for our Ukrainian colleagues, their friends and family, and the people of Ukraine. We strongly condemn Russia’s immoral military adventurism and war crimes.”

About RYAH Group Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its range of innovative IoT-connected medical devices including inhalers, patches, and pens. RYAH’s robust big data platform, the only one of its kind in this space, aggregates and analyzes HIPAA-compliant patient data, helping doctors and patients personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. The data and derived insights are also highly valuable for hospitals, clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, and pharmaceutical companies, and to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients, based on dosages, strains, demographics, specific conditions, and a range of other factors. Exciting new directions under Dr. Richards’ leadership include R&D in the realm of blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrency that will pave the way toward successful commercialization of RYAH’s big data assets. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio.

AI: Artificial Intelligence
IoT: Internet of Things
HIPAA: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
IP: Intellectual Property
R&D: Research and Development
NFT: Non-Fungible Token

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information contact:

Sofiya Kleshchuk: Sofiya@ryah.com

+1.646.620.7488


