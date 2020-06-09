RYAH and Cannatrek Make Dose-Measuring Inhaler Available in Australia

NEW YORK. NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / RYAH Medtech Inc. ("RYAH" or the "Company"), announced today the completion of the first shipment of RYAH's Dose-Measuring Smart Inhalers and proprietary cartridges to its partner Cannatrek, Australian vertically integrated seed-to-patient medicinal cannabis enterprise that also shared the news earlier today.

Cannatrek CEO Tommy Huppert has underlined RYAH's data collection capacity and its importance for developing digital health platform and research in Australia: "Importantly, data collected can later be used for multiple clinical trials in the future. The medicinal cannabis industry needs data, and any way we can assist the gathering of data is important and helpful. We can support doctors and help them to find appropriate doses and strains for different patients and different medical conditions."

After launching a partnership in October 2019, bringing RYAH proprietary connected dry-herb inhaler devices and cartridges to plant-based treatment patients in Australia marks a new level of cooperation for RYAH and Cannatrek.

"We're extremely excited to expand our global presence by launching RYAH with such an incredible brand in Cannatrek. Cannatrek's commitment to excellence is what makes them a trusted leader in the Australian market, and knowing that both of our companies' world-class products will work together to give patients in Australia the best possible treatment options is a very special thought for our entire team," says Jordan Medley, Director of Product Operations of RYAH.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its patented artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries, and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

About Cannatrek Ltd

Cannatrek is a fully licensed Medicinal Cannabis enterprise in Australia, developing a complete "Seed to Patient" vertical integration model. From biomedical research and education, cultivation and green technology, through to processing and smart packaging, as well as a secure digital health blockchain to cover end-to-end distribution, Cannatrek was recently awarded Major Project Status from the Federal Government for its $160 million production facility in the Victorian regional city of Shepparton. When operating at full production, Cannatrek aims to produce 160 tonnes of medicinal cannabis per year, which will make it one of the world's largest medicinal cannabis facilities. Cannatrek also has an extensive global wholesale and national distribution network in Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States rules and regulation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact:

Sofiya Kleshchuk

Client Relations

+1 917 210 0543

Invest@ryahgroup.com

