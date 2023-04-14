RxEOB Works with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Increase Prescription Choices and Reduce Costs

RxWallet™ allows users to have their electronic prescription information sent directly to their phone, enabling them to shop for the best price.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / RxEOB.com, a transformational health information technology company, is integrating Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) into its RxWallet™ mobile application.

Patients need a simple and reliable way to shop for affordable prescriptions. Bringing consumerism to e-prescribing turns users into proactive shoppers before they arrive at the pharmacy. With the RxWallet™ application, users will have access to pricing options and select medications through Cost Plus Drugs within the next quarter.

RxEOB believes everyone should have access to affordable medicine. Consumers deserve information that empowers them to make informed choices about the price and delivery of their medicine. To assist consumers, RxEOB has released the RxWallet™ e-prescription shopper application through the Apple and Google Play app stores.

RxWallet™ is an application that provides patients with pre-adjudication access to their electronic prescriptions enabling consumers to:

Easily compare drug therapy options

Determine which pharmacy is best for them to use

Identify and understand their payment options including: Discount Card/Network Insurance Manufacturer discount programs



Cost Plus Drugs is pursuing the mission of prescription drug affordability by building an innovative pharmacy model that delivers medications at cost, plus a straightforward 15% markup, along with a transparent dispensing fee, and shipping fee. Like RxEOB, Cost Plus Drugs is reinventing their industry by putting transparency, simplicity and clarity at the forefront of their business model.

"As two companies committed to empowering patients with transparency and simplicity, the collaboration between RxEOB and Cost Plus Drugs is a win-win for patients," said Robert Oscar, CEO and Founder of RxEOB. "We are excited to deliver more affordable medication access to our users through this relationship with Cost Plus Drugs."

"We are excited to work with RxEOB.com to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "Cost Plus Drugs and RxEOB.com share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

About RxEOB

RxEOB.com, LLC is a digital patient engagement company grounded in 20 years of health information technology, serving some of the nation's largest health insurance providers. RxEOB believes patients, families, employers, and health plans make the best decisions about health and cost when they are informed; and provides applications and tools to help sponsors manage their prescription benefits to reduce overall drug spend. RxWallet™ is the revolutionary new application designed to assist consumers to achieve the same goal.

For additional information visit www.rxwallet.com.

For additional information on RxEOB, visit www.rxeob.com or send an email to sales@rxeob.com.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

