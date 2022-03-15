RWE flags major business risks if Ukraine war escalates

FILE PHOTO: An aerial picture shows the four natural-gas power plants "Gersteinwerk" of Germany's RWE Power near the western German city of Hamm

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's largest power producer and a buyer of Russian gas from Gazprom, on Tuesday warned of far-reaching risks that an escalation of the war in Ukraine could have on its business, adding the situation remained manageable for now.

The group confirmed preliminary 2021 results as well as its outlook for 2022 which were both communicated earlier this year, cautioning that the Ukraine crisis had not yet been factored into the forecast as it was difficult to predict its impact.

"Although RWE does not have business activities in Russia or Ukraine, further escalation of the conflict and discontinuation of supply relationships with Russian companies could have notable effects on our assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss," RWE said in its annual report.

RWE said it backed efforts in Germany and the European Union to cut reliance on Russian energy imports, which are essential for Germany's supply, adding it was currently identifying which of its power stations could serve as a stand-in.

RWE said it was unclear what impact the current crisis would have on its long-term gas purchase agreement with Gazprom, adding it has the option of negotiating price adjustments during review periods.

But it warned of a risk that Russian commodity suppliers would no longer be able to meet their obligations, forcing RWE to procure them at much higher prices on the open market.

RWE, which along with smaller peer Uniper is one of the main German importers of Russian gas, said it could not be ruled out that contractual partners would become insolvent as a result of the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Kim Coghill)