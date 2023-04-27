RWE sees Q1 earnings jump on international power generation

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's biggest utility RWE on Thursday posted a surge in profit in the first quarter of 2023, thanks largely to strong earnings from international power generation in its hydro, biomass and gas segment.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were seen at 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) for the quarter, more than triple the same quarter last year, when earnings were hit by sanctions on Russian coal, according to preliminary results.

RWE cited the acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses in the United States on March 1 as an additional boost for its quarterly earnings.

Shares in RWE were up 2.6% following the announcement.

The company maintained its outlook and its dividend target of 1 euro per share for 2023. The company expects annual adjusted EBITDA in a range of 5.8-6.4 billion euros for the year, it said.

Final figures for the quarter are to be released on May 11.

($1 = 0.9054 euros)

