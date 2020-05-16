Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region: French justice ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.

Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement.

French gendarmes arrested him at 0530 GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.







