Rwanda deportation flights must wait until July, says union leader

Peter Walker Political correspondent
·3 min read

Asylum seekers should not be deported to Rwanda before the policy has been fully tested in the courts, a union leader has said, predicting the first removal flight will not take place this week as planned.

An initial deportation flight under the plan – to remove people who arrive in the UK via unofficial routes to the east African country – is due on Tuesday after a high court judge ruled last Friday that it could go ahead.

But Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS union, which represents more than 80% of Border Force staff, said he was hopeful an appeal in the high court on Monday would stop the flight.

Serwotka also argued that Priti Patel, the home secretary, should not ask officials to implement the policy before its legal position was fully tested.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: “Imagine if you’re a civil servant now in the Home Office, who goes to work because you want to see a humane immigration system where people are treated fairly and we comply with our international obligations.

“Imagine if you’re told to do something on Tuesday, that in July is subsequently found to be illegal. That would be an appalling situation.

“I mean, if Priti Patel had any respect, not just for the desperate people who come to this country, but for the workers she employs, she would not ask a single one of them to be part of any deportation of any asylum seeker, until at least these cases are heard in court for the full legality judgment, which will be in July.”

At Friday’s court hearing, the judge, Mr Justice Swift, refused to grant “interim relief” after an injunction application was made by some asylum seekers facing deportation to Rwanda.

The decision will not stop individual refugees from further legal challenges to their removal to Rwanda, or a judicial review of the policy, which Swift said could take six weeks.

The PCS is involved in an appeal over the case on Monday. Serwotka said there needed to be a debate not just about the policy’s legality, but its ethical basis.

“When people are fleeing from Iraq or Iran or Syria or Yemen and they come to this country, they are fleeing death, torture and persecution,” he said. “We should welcome people to this country and treat them civilly and assess their cases when they are here.”

He added: “We hope we win tomorrow in the court of appeal to stop the flight.”

The policy is intended to deter people from using unofficial routes to enter the UK and claim asylum, such as in small boats across the Channel. The numbers of people doing this has not yet dropped, with Downing Street arguing the impact will only be seen when the policy is “rolled out fully”.

Critics have argued that the relatively small numbers who could be sent to Rwanda will not put people off, and that the fact that people with children will not be deported will simply incentivise arrivals to take children on the boats.

Also speaking on the Ridge show, the Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, defended the policy, while refusing to comment on what he called “rumoured” criticism from Prince Charles, who reportedly called the plan “appalling”.

Asked if he was personally comfortable with the policy, Lewis said: “Yes, I am, actually.”

He said: “The reality is this is a policy that is going to deliver to ensure that modern slavery and these people smugglers know that their criminal methods will be broken down.”

    Toronto can feel like home for Tony Finau. He certainly knows the city's ins and outs. The American fired an 8-under 62 and Rory McIlroy had a clutch birdie on No. 15 to share a two-shot lead at the Canadian Open after Saturday's third round. They were 11 under overall heading into the final round of the men's national golf championship. Finau had the best round of the tournament on Saturday, rocketing up the leaderboard with seven birdies and an eagle at St. George's Golf and Country Club. "I d