Rwanda conference for and about women looks to gender equality in Africa

Women Deliver is considered one of the world's biggest conrference on gender equality. The 2023 edition which took place this week in Rwanda, brought the international summit to Africa for the first time with many issues in focus, especially equality and encouraging women in business.

The Women Deliver conference (WD2023) took place in Rwanda this week, giving it a real African feel.

At the opening of the conference, on Monday, several heads of state and activists reiterated the need to protect the gender equality gains made to date globally.

Over 6,000 feminists, activists, and leaders gathered from diverse backgrounds and fields of expertise, including leaders from the UN, with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the humanitarian NGO Oxfam.

It also gathered personalities such as the 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate and Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, the former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the Pakistani activist Malala Yousafsai.

Over 200,000 people also participated online including Michelle Obama.

Solving hunger and building female leadership



