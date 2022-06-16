RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Result of Proposal 3 at Annual General Meeting

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting.



At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 16, 2022 (the AGM), the resolution placed before the meeting in respect of the approval of the waiver under Rule 9 of the Irish Takeover Rules (the Rules) was duly passed by independent shareholders of the Company on a poll. The result of the poll was 28,894,940 votes for; and 1,340,770 votes against.

Accordingly, the aggregate percentage shareholding in the capital of the Company held by the parties specified in the table below (and persons deemed to be acting in concert with them under the Rules) (together, the Affected Parties) may proportionally increase up to the maximum percentage specified below in the event of the issue by the Company of up to 17,000,000 new ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the capital of the Company. In such circumstances, the Affected Parties will not incur an obligation under Rule 9 of the Rules to make a general offer to the Company's other shareholders.

Current Shareholding

(Number)



Current Shareholding

(%) Potential Shareholding

following Share Issues

(%) Avista Healthcare Partners, L.P., and Orbit Co-Invest III LLC

16,763,859 ordinary shares 20.07% 24.64% Altchem Limited and Orbit Co-Invest A-1 LLC

23,667,540 ordinary shares 28.34% 31.51% Management Individuals (as defined in the Proxy Statement) 2,115,895 ordinary shares 2.53% 3.1%

The full text of the resolution (being Proposal 3) is set out in the Proxy Statement in respect of the AGM which is available at https://www.rvlpharma.com/.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.

