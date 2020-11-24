RVH opening COVID-19 testing clinic in Innisfil’s Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre

COVID-19 tests will be available at the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre in Innisfil.

Starting on Nov. 25, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will open a COVID-19 testing clinic inside the Rizzardo centre, which is located at 7325 Yonge Street, Innisfil.

The clinic will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, you can get a test if you are showing COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to a confirmed case, were informed by your public health unit or through the COVID Alert app, or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

To book an appointment at the COVID-19 testing clinic, visit https://www.rvh.on.ca/covid/rvhtestingcentre/Pages/default.aspx or call 705-797-3120.

All appointments require your name, health card number and date of birth.

For more information about COVID-19 and to find the province of Ontario’s self-assessment tool, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-stop-spread

Shane MacDonald, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Barrie Advance