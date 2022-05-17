RV fire Tuesday near I-95 in Jasper County closes lanes and backs up traffic

Lanes were closed on I-95, backing up traffic in Jasper County Tuesday after an RV caught fire, officials said.

The RV caught fire before I-95’s Exit 33 northbound, according to an alert from Jasper County Emergency Services. Following the fire, all lanes heading north were closed.

As of 1:30 p.m., officials did not have an estimate when the wreckage would be cleared or how long the backups were expected to last, according to Jasper County Fire Rescue Lt. Garret Lucas. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire at that time.

No injuries were reported, Lucas said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, according to the alert.