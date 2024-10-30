Ruud van Nistelrooy reacts to Erik ten Hag sacking in new message to Manchester United fans

Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has “mixed emotions” about taking charge of Manchester United for the first time on Wednesday night.

The former PSV Eindhoven manager, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for the club during a trophy-laden spell between 2001 and 2006, will oversee United’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff in July but has replaced his former boss in the dugout following his sacking on Monday, albeit potentially only for a few games as the club look to appoint Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim as their next full-time manager.

The Portuguese club have confirmed United have made an official approach for the 39-year-old, who insists a decision is still to be made on his future.

“As I am sure everyone can imagine, I am writing these notes with a huge amount of mixed emotions,” he wrote in his programme notes.

“Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave.

