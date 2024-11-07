Ruud van Nistelrooy impressed by Amad Diallo after Man Utd end European drought

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy praised match-winner Amad Diallo’s attitude and aptitude after Manchester United ended their 380-day wait for a European victory against PAOK.

Erik ten Hag’s successor Ruben Amorim watched from afar as the Red Devils kicked on from draws in their first three Europa League matches and secured a first continental victory since last October.

United’s new head coach could not have failed to be impressed by winger Diallo, who shone on his first start in five weeks and scored both goals in a 2-0 victory against the Greek champions.

Amad Diallo’s double earned Manchester United a long-awaited European win (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 22-year-old brilliantly steered home a header early in the second half against PAOK, then settled nerves at Old Trafford by winning possession and continuing to curl home in fantastic fashion.

“I think the second goal had everything in it that for me is Amad Diallo,” Van Nistelrooy said after his penultimate match in charge.

“He fought to take the ball off the PAOK defender and then he pushed through to get the shot, and in the end he had the quality to bend it around the goalkeeper. That sums him up.”

Asked if starting recent matches on the bench had given Diallo extra motivation, Van Nistelrooy said: “Apparently so because I think he was excellent.

“In the first half he was our best player. Already he looked sharp, did well.

What a strike this was from Amad Diallo 😮‍💨 It's his second of the night for Manchester United 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/g4uqrnAFo1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2024

“The second half he decided the game for us with two important goals, so he did excellent.”

Diallo has had his highs and lows since joining United from Atalanta in January 2021, with the winger’s mentality impressing Van Nistelrooy.

“He’s a great character, he’s a hard worker,” the Dutchman said.

“He shows that in every training session, that attitude, and also extra work. Every day after training he comes to me and he wants to do extra finishing, extra crossing, extra one v ones.

“‘How can I improve my shot?’ ‘How can I improve my heading?, etc, etc, etc.

Amad Diallo heads home the opening goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s constantly focused on learning, getting better, living very professional, in a professional way, so he’s very motivated to get the maximum out of his career.

“After so many games he didn’t start, he had a great performance today, so I was very pleased for him.”

Diallo was the star man and limped off late in the second half to a standing ovation, being replaced by Mason Mount.

“He had to come off unfortunately,” Van Nistelrooy said. “He’s being assessed now.

“Of course I hope that he will be available for Sunday, but we have to wait and see.”

We've reached the halfway point of the league phase 👀#UEL pic.twitter.com/eVGluRURX9 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 7, 2024

The victory moved United up to 15th as the 36-team league phase reached the halfway point, with their next Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt being Amorim’s first match at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old’s first fixture will be just before that at Ipswich after an international break the Red Devils head into following Sunday’s home match against Leicester.

United beat the Foxes 5-2 in the Carabao Cup in Van Nistelrooy’s first game in temporary charge, with the fan favourite determined to end his stint on a high.

“For me, it’s important now to carry on and build on the results of Leicester, of Chelsea and of PAOK,” he said.

“I think the second half we can build on, result we can build on.

“First European home win after one year. We addressed that in the dressing room, and it was time to change that.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim spell in charge is coming to an end (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The players did very well doing so, and Sunday is a big game for us in the league to get a good performance in again.”

Amorim takes charge of his final Sporting Lisbon match at former club Braga on Sunday after Van Nistelrooy leads United against Leicester with his role as assistant unclear beyond then.

“I think that Ruben (from) what he’s saying is he focuses on Braga, and I focus on Leicester,” the caretaker boss added.

“I think that’s a great one for now, and that shows that we’re focused on the day by day job and get the maximum out of the team.

“Let him focus on Braga, I’ll focus on Leicester, and we’ll see after that.”