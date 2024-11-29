Ruud Van Nistelrooy confirmed as new Leicester manager

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has been announced as Leicester City’s new manager, replacing Steve Cooper in charge at the King Power Stadium.

The Dutch coach enjoyed a short stint as interim manager at Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag’s dismissal before departing after Ruben Amorim was installed as his successor.

Cooper was sacked after the Foxes suffered defeat to Chelsea, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and just one point outside the relegation zone.

Van Nistelrooy spent four games in charge as interim boss at Old Trafford, including two victories over Leicester in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

The 48-year-old has managerial experience at PSV Eindhoven, where he won the KNVB Cup in 2023.

And in addition to spells as an assistant to Ten Hag at United, Van Nistelrooy assisted Ronald Koeman with the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

After Saturday’s match at Brentford, Leicester face a run of fixtures before Christmas including West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle and Wolves, before taking on Liverpool on Boxing Day and Manchester City on 29 December.

Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca last summer after the Italian’s move to Chelsea, but only managed 12 league games in charge before owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha opted to part ways with the former Nottingham Forest boss.

More to follow...