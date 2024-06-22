Rutschman leads Orioles against the Astros after 5-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (49-26, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (36-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (8-2, 2.14 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (7-2, 2.43 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -155, Astros +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros after Adley Rutschman had five hits on Friday in a 14-11 loss to the Astros.

Houston has a 36-40 record overall and a 20-19 record in home games. The Astros have hit 90 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Baltimore has a 24-12 record on the road and a 49-26 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .460 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 16 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-43 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .305 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 53 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 17-for-45 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Bloss: day-to-day (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press