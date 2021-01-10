Ruthless Australia in Dominant Position Against India After Day 4
Australia’s day might have been marred by the incidents of racism on Day 4 in the Sydney Test, but they were firmly in command when stumps were drawn at the SCG on Sunday. India’s captain Ajinkya Rahane (4*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) found themselves in familiar territory in the final hour of the day’s play and guided the side to 98/2 during their chase of 407.
Also Read: 6 Fans Made to Leave Stadium After Making Racist Remarks at Siraj
Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the SCG yesterday. Full statement pic.twitter.com/34RYcfKj8q
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021
India’s start off the difficult chase was a steady with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma negotiating the new ball before Australia found the first breakthrough in the 23rd over. Gill edging to Paine off Josh Hazlewood for 31. Soon after Pat Cummins had Rohit walking back, caught by Mitchell Starc for 52, playing his favourite pull shot. India, who are already without the injured Ravindra Jadeja, though might have to call upon Rishabh Pant, who will bat only if needed as per reports.
Also Read: ‘Unreservedly Apologise’ to India: Cricket Australia Statement
Rishabh Pant had a net with and without the strap over his elbow & arm under the constant supervision of the team physio. His status as of now still seems to be “will bat if needed”. Doesn’t look a 100 per cent but is showing a lot of guts & grit #AusvIND @cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/QcrADPu9DG
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 10, 2021
Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6 right after the teams went in for the Tea break of Day 4 of the match.
The hosts started Day 4 on 103/2 with their lead at 197 runs and the two overnight batsmen – Steve Smith and Labuschagne – batted through the first hour of play to take their lead past 220.
Labuschagne even scored his 9th Test half century and got a reprieve on the second ball of the day when Hanuma Vihari dropped his catch at short square leg. Marnus was batting on 47 and Jasprit Bumrah was the bowler.
Also Read: Warne, Symonds Mock Labuschagne on Air, Broadcaster Apologises
Unorthodox, but effective!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/KwwZDwbdzO pic.twitter.com/YKZwZ3ZNGu
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
However, later it was Saini who got his wicket, caught-behind by Wriddhiman Saha on 73. Matthew Wade was his replacement and added 4 runs to the tally before also being caught by Saha off Saini.
Steve Smith and Cameron Green then added 60 runs together as the team went to Lunch at 182/4 with Smith having scored his half century.
Starting the second session, Smith and Green collected runs at a brisk pace and scored boundaries at will, adding pressure on the Indian bowlers. Smith (81) was the first wicket to fall in the session as he got out lbw against off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in the series.
Paine, who came in next, started off slowly but once he got his eyes set, he punished the Indian bowlers and alongside Green, hit the ball to all parts of the ground. Green, in particular, was highly impressive as he scored his maiden half-century. The hosts were also helped by poor fielding by the Indian players who dropped plenty of catches.
After reaching the milestone, the all-rounder broke the shackles and smashed four sixes before getting out and bringing an end to his 132-ball innings. Australia with the score at 312/6, decided they had enough.
On Day 5, India will need their batsmen to come good as they look to score another 309 runs in their bid to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The visitors are handicapped in the chase as well with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja out injured.
. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Ruthless Australia in Dominant Position Against India After Day 43rd Test: India 98/2 at Stumps, Need 309 Runs to Beat Australia . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.