Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election results live: SNP leader Humza Yousaf promises to ‘reflect’ after embarrassing defeat

Katy Loudon, the SNP candidate, was easily beaten by Labour in the Rutherglen by-election - PA

Humza Yousaf has promised to “reflect” on a bruising by-election defeat for the Scottish National Party after they lost a 5,000-seat majority to Labour.

In an embarrassing night for the First Minister, there was a 20.4 per cent swing to Labour as his party was thrashed into second place in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West vote.

The result heaps pressure on Mr Yousaf, with the by-election being his first test at the ballot box since he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader in March.

Mr Yousaf tweeted that it was a “disappointing night” but added: “Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us.

“Collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour, also a significant factor. We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back. However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”

Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, hailed a “seismic” result and pledged to retake the seats his party lost to the SNP in 2019.

03:21 AM BST

We’ll retake Scotland, says Labour

Labour is on the verge of a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election that could propel Sir Keir Starmer into Downing Street, the party has declared, after trouncing the SNP in a “seismic” by-election.

02:45 AM BST

I will be your champion, says new MP

Michael Shanks, the new Labour MP, said: “It is the honour of my life to have been elected as the MP for Rutherglen & Hamilton West.

“Thank you to all those who helped deliver this result.

“The largest thanks goes to all those who have put their trust in me. My promise in return is a simple one: I will be your champion.”

02:44 AM BST

Yousaf points to fall in Tory vote

Humza Yousaf, the SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, posted on X: “A disappointing night for the SNP. I want to thank our exceptional candidate @KatyLoudonSNP and our activists for their incredible efforts. Let me also congratulate Michael Shanks on being elected. Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us.

“Collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour, also a significant factor. We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back. However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”

02:18 AM BST

Sarwar: ‘Scottish politics has changed’

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, posted on X: “This seismic result shows Scottish politics has changed.

“Scots are tired of two tired, failing and incompetent governments.

“Scottish Labour is now the party of change and tonight demonstrates Scotland will lead the way in delivering a Labour Government.”

He also shared a tweet congratulating Michael Shanks, the new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

What a result! Congratulations to Labour’s newest MP- @MGShanks. He will be a great servant of his community.



To everyone who helped make this happen- the Labour family & the families of Rutherglen & Hamilton W- thank you! We will deliver the change our country so deeply needs. pic.twitter.com/eYmFmT7wyf — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 6, 2023

02:15 AM BST

Swing of 20.4pc from SNP to Labour

The vote swing was 20.4 per cent from Labour to the SNP.

Sir John Curtice said that if this swing was replicated across Scotland in a general election, Labour would win 42 seats - up from only one in the 2019 election.

The SNP would win only six seats, down from the 48 they achieved in 2019 and returning to the number they had before the 2014 independence referendum.

02:14 AM BST

Starmer: ‘It is time for a change’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a seismic result. People in Rutherglen and Hamilton West have sent a clear message - it is time for change. And it is clear they believe that this changed Labour Party can deliver it.

“I have always said that winning back the trust of people in Scotland is essential. Tonight’s victory is the culmination of three and a half years of hard work and humility on that journey. I am grateful to everyone who has put their faith in us today - we will work every day to repay it.

“Voters across Scotland and across Britain want a government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country. They want to move on from two SNP and Tory governments that offer only more division, more chaos and more infighting.

“The country deserves a government firmly on their side and focused on their priorities - and Labour will deliver that for them.”

01:53 AM BST

Where the votes went

Labour - 17,845

SNP - 8,399

Conservatives - 1,192

Liberal Democrats - 895

Greens - 601

01:48 AM BST

Labour wins Rutherglen by-election

It’s a resounding victory for Labour with more than 17,000 votes, easily beating the SNP into second, who picked up only 8,399, down from 23,775 in 2019.

01:40 AM BST

Candidates called to the stage

Candidates at the counting centre in Hamilton are being called to the stage to discuss the provisional result with the returning officer. The result will be announced shortly after that.

01:30 AM BST

‘Very close’ to a declaration

The result is running late but we are very close to a declaration, officials have said.

01:06 AM BST

Result expected at 1.15am

We are expecting the result to be announced in about 10 minutes...

The last few votes are being totted up - PA

12:59 AM BST

Sarwar: This is a ‘seismic’ moment

Arguing the by-election was a “turning point” for Scottish Labour, party leader Anas Sarwar said: “I think the clear message is that people are sick of two failing governments, two incompetent, divisive governments, and people are demanding change.

“And they can now see that the only vehicle for that change is the Scottish Labour Party and Scotland can lead the way in delivering a UK Labour Government.”

Pressed on what the result means for the general election and Sir Keir Starmer, he said: “I’ll just say this is I believe a seismic moment – I think it is a significant point in Scotland’s political history.

“And I think this is going to have huge reverberations as we head towards that next general election. But we need to wait for the official declaration.”

He said Labour was “really confident” of gaining a strong result, saying: “That can be a springboard going into the next election.

Although the turnout was low, he said it was higher than that in the Airdrie and Shotts by-election in 2021.

Labour sources believe they may have got 50 per cent of the popular vote which would mean a trouncing of the SNP.

12:50 AM BST

Labour leader arrives in Hamilton

The Labour candidate Michael Shanks, a school teacher, has arrived at the count with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, arrives in Hamilton with his party's candidate, Michael Shanks

12:41 AM BST

Are independence voters abandoning the SNP?

Sir John Curtice has told BBC Scotland that in recent years the electorate has split along constitutional lines, with independence supporters backing the SNP and Unionist voters dividing three ways.

However, he said some independence supporters have now stopped backing the SNP.

There are also widespread reports of a collapse in the Scottish Tory vote and rumours they may have lost their deposit.

Conservative insiders blamed tactical voting by Tory supporters for Labour to give the SNP a bloody nose and insisted the result would not be “representative” of how the party was performing across Scotland.

The Tories claimed 15 per cent of the vote here in 2019 and 19.5 per cent in 2017.

Thomas Kerr, right, the Tory candidate in Rutherglen - GETTY IMAGES

12:23 AM BST

SNP candidate arrives at the count

The SNP candidate Katy Loudon has just arrived at the count to a smattering of applause.

However, it appears almost certain now that she has lost.

Party insiders said the turnout would have been lowered by the extremely wet weather on polling day.

Katy Loudon, the SNP candidate in the Rutherglen by-election - PA

12:14 AM BST

Turnout plunges nearly 30pc

The turnout in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election was 37.19pc, with a total of 30,531 votes cast.

That is a long way down from 66.48pc at the general election in 2019, when 53,794 valid votes were cast.

12:13 AM BST

What to watch out for tonight

Here are some benchmarks to look out for and what they could mean for next year’s general election:

A swing of 5 per cent from the SNP to Labour - what Labour needs to overturn the SNP’s 5,230 majority

A swing of between 5 and 7 per cent from the SNP to Labour - this would make Labour competitive in between 15 and 20 seats if replicated across Scotland in a general election

A swing of 10 per cent from the SNP to Labour - this would make Labour competitive in 24 seats if replicated across Scotland in a general election.

Sir John Curtice, the UK’s most eminent psephologist, has previously said: “If Labour picks up two dozen seats in Scotland, you can probably knock four points off the lead over the Conservatives that the Labour Party would need UK-wide in order to achieve an overall majority.”

12:09 AM BST

‘Very bad night’ ahead for the SNP

Labour are extremely confident they have won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election by a healthy margin - the first time they will ever have taken a seat off the SNP in a Westminster by-election.

Michael Shanks is expected to be confirmed as the victor, making him the second Scottish Labour MP, at around 1.30am.

Party insiders said the SNP had suffered a “very bad night” and Labour had managed to get their vote out, despite wet weather, thanks to a large number of boots on the ground.

In contrast, the SNP are downbeat and are conceding defeat, with insiders stating that many of their supporters stayed at home.

12:02 AM BST

Tonight we could learn a lot about Labour

Rutherglen and Hamilton West is seen as a key bellwether for Labour’s hopes of staging a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election, which would provide a major boost to Sir Keir Starmer’s chances of becoming Prime Minister.

It is also Humza Yousaf’s first major test at the ballot box as SNP leader after he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon but is being staged after voters in the seat sacked their disgraced nationalist MP, Margaret Ferrier, over a serious breach of Covid rules.

Labour is the clear favourite to win the by-election and a large majority would give Mr Yousaf a huge political headache ahead of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, which starts on Oct 15.

However, a relatively narrow victory over a crisis-hit and warring SNP would raise doubts over predictions that Labour could emerge as the largest party in Scotland in the general election.

Mr Sarwar has made repeated visits to the seat with Sir Keir Starmer and a series of senior Shadow Cabinet figures. Sir Keir is expected to travel there again on Friday if Michael Shanks, the party’s candidate, is victorious.

Labour's candidate Michael Shanks - GETTY IMAGES

12:00 AM BST

Welcome to our live blog

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

We’ll be bringing you the result as soon as it is announced – plus all of the best analysis and reaction on what promises to be a dramatic night in Scottish politics.