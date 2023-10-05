Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election results live: Counting under way as Labour eye stunning victory

Ballot boxes are being emptied and voted tallied at the counting centre in Hamilton - GETTY IMAGES

Counting is under way in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, where Labour insiders are hopeful of a stunning victory.

The seat was vacated when former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted in a recall petition.

Ms Ferrier was kicked out of the party for breaching Covid regulations by travelling between London and Glasgow after testing positive for the virus.

The SNP commanded a 5,230-vote majority at the last vote in the constituency in 2019. Defeat would be embarrassing for Humza Yousaf in his first electoral test as SNP leader, while the vote is seen as a major test for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar as his party looks to regain lost ground in Scotland at the next general election.

SNP candidate Katy Loudon is up against Labour’s Michael Shanks and Tory hopeful Thomas Kerr in the by-election. Cameron Eadie and Gloria Adebo are running for the Greens and Scottish Liberal Democrats, respectively.

The result is expected in the early hours of Friday.

Follow the latest developments below.

12:23 AM BST

SNP candidate arrives at the count

The SNP candidate Katy London has just arrived at the count to a smattering of applause.

However, it appears almost certain now that she has lost.

Party insiders said the turnout would have been lowered by the extremely wet weather on polling day.

Katy London, the SNP candidate in the Rutherglen by-election - PA

12:14 AM BST

Turnout plunges nearly 30pc

The turnout in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election was 37.19pc, with a total of 30,531 votes cast.

That is a long way down from 66.48pc at the general election in 2019, when 53,794 valid votes were cast.

12:13 AM BST

What to watch out for tonight

Here are some benchmarks to look out for and what they could mean for next year’s general election:

A swing of 5 per cent from the SNP to Labour - what Labour needs to overturn the SNP’s 5,230 majority

A swing of between 5 and 7 per cent from the SNP to Labour - this would make Labour competitive in between 15 and 20 seats if replicated across Scotland in a general election

A swing of 10 per cent from the SNP to Labour - this would make Labour competitive in 24 seats if replicated across Scotland in a general election.

Story continues

Sir John Curtice, the UK’s most eminent psephologist, has previously said: “If Labour picks up two dozen seats in Scotland, you can probably knock four points off the lead over the Conservatives that the Labour Party would need UK-wide in order to achieve an overall majority.”

12:09 AM BST

‘Very bad night’ ahead for the SNP

Labour are extremely confident they have won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election by a healthy margin - the first time they will ever have taken a seat off the SNP in a Westminster by-election.

Michael Shanks is expected to be confirmed as the victor, making him the second Scottish Labour MP, at around 1.30am.

Party insiders said the SNP had suffered a “very bad night” and Labour had managed to get their vote out, despite wet weather, thanks to a large number of boots on the ground.

In contrast, the SNP are downbeat and are conceding defeat, with insiders stating that many of their supporters stayed at home.

12:02 AM BST

Tonight we could learn a lot about Labour

Rutherglen and Hamilton West is seen as a key bellwether for Labour’s hopes of staging a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election, which would provide a major boost to Sir Keir Starmer’s chances of becoming Prime Minister.

It is also Humza Yousaf’s first major test at the ballot box as SNP leader after he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon but is being staged after voters in the seat sacked their disgraced nationalist MP, Margaret Ferrier, over a serious breach of Covid rules.

Labour is the clear favourite to win the by-election and a large majority would give Mr Yousaf a huge political headache ahead of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, which starts on Oct 15.

However, a relatively narrow victory over a crisis-hit and warring SNP would raise doubts over predictions that Labour could emerge as the largest party in Scotland in the general election.

Mr Sarwar has made repeated visits to the seat with Sir Keir Starmer and a series of senior Shadow Cabinet figures. Sir Keir is expected to travel there again on Friday if Michael Shanks, the party’s candidate, is victorious.

Labour's candidate Michael Shanks - GETTY IMAGES

12:00 AM BST

Welcome to our live blog

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

We’ll be bringing you the result as soon as it is announced – plus all of the best analysis and reaction on what promises to be a dramatic night in Scottish politics.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.