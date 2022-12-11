Ruth Madoc obituary

Anthony Hayward
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ruth Madoc, who has died after a fall aged 79, cemented herself in the memories of TV sitcom viewers as Gladys Pugh, chief yellowcoat and Radio Maplin announcer in Hi-de-Hi!

After playing three “chiming” notes on the xylophone, Gladys would greet Maplins holiday camp guests over the Tannoy in her lilting Welsh tones with the words: “Hello, campers. Hi-de-hi!” Many responded from their chalets: “Ho-de-ho!” Then she would outline events news such as: “Knobbly knees contest begins at 3pm.”

The BBC programme, created by David Croft and Jimmy Perry following their success with Dad’s Army, was originally set at the end of the 1950s and focused on the entertainment staff at an Essex-coast holiday camp in the vein of Butlin’s and Pontins. Following a 1980 pilot, Hi-de-Hi! ran for nine series from 1981 to 1988. As Gladys, Madoc held a torch for Maplins’ new entertainments manager, Jeffrey Fairbrother (played by Simon Cadell), a former Cambridge University don embarrassed at the low-brow humour of acts on his team such as the comedian Ted Bovis (Paul Shane), the camp host much liked by holidaymakers.

Ruth Madoc, right, with fellow cast members of Hi-de-Hi! From left: Su Pollard, Simon Cadell and Michael Knowles.
Ruth Madoc, right, with fellow cast members of Hi-de-Hi! From left: Su Pollard, Simon Cadell and Michael Knowles. Photograph: PA

Gladys disapproves of Ted’s scams to cheat them out of money with rigged bingo and other activities, but feels greater emotion – heartbreak – when Jeffrey leaves at the end of the 1983-84 series.

In the Channel 5 documentary Comedy Gold: Hi-de-Hi (broadcast in March this year), Gyles Brandreth described the relationship between Gladys and Jeffrey as “like Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard in Brief Encounter, with laughs – suppressed lust on her side and English confusion and embarrassment on his”.

“Gladys Pugh is a vamp from the Valleys,” said Madoc, jokingly, of the character that brought her recognition from up to 16 million viewers and shouts in the street of “Ho-de-Ho!” She said she brought to Gladys an accent from that area of Wales, which added to the comedy, notably with her references to the “au-lympic” swimming pool.

She also took the opportunity to bring foreign flair to Gladys. “I asked Jimmy Perry if I could base her on a wonderful woman of the 1950s called Zizi Jeanmaire,” said Madoc. “She was a beautiful French ballerina and she was the first one to do that gamine hairstyle.”

Ruth was born to Welsh parents in Norwich, Norfolk, during the second world war. Her mother, Iris (nee Williams), was working there temporarily as a nursing matron while her father, George Baker, was an administrator at three Norfolk hospitals. “My mum couldn’t get home quick enough to have me, so I was born in Norfolk,” she said.

Her father was a distant relative of David Lloyd George, the former Liberal prime minister later played by Ruth’s first husband, the actor Philip Madoc, in the 1981 TV series The Life and Times of David Lloyd George, in which she had the role of one of his lovers, Lizzie Davies. While her parents travelled around England after the war “doing important jobs” and helping to establish the newly launched NHS, she was brought up by her maternal grandparents in the coalmining village of Llansamlet, outside Swansea.

After spending three months as an assistant stage manager at Nottingham Playhouse, she trained at Rada (1959-61), saying she was well prepared for the audition, having received elocution lessons from her grandmother, Etta, from the age of three for reading in a local chapel.

Ruth Madoc and Harry Secombe in Pickwick at the Chichester Festival theatre in 1993.
Ruth Madoc and Harry Secombe in Pickwick at the Chichester Festival theatre in 1993. Photograph: Alastair Muir/Shutterstock

From Rada, Madoc went into three years as a singer and dancer in The Black and White Minstrel Show TV programmes and tours, and then a summer season with the Fol-de-Rols, another music hall company. She made her musical acting debut as Maria in West Side Story at the Scarborough Summer theatre in 1968, which was followed by her first West End role, taking over as Aldonza in the original London production of Man of La Mancha (Piccadilly theatre, 1968). Madoc had her first screen roles in two 1971 feature films, as the fortune-telling Mrs Dai Bread Two in Under Milk Wood, alongside Richard Burton, and playing the ghost Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof.

On TV she had a regular role as Betty, the schoolteacher wife of detective sergeant “Smithy” Smith (Ewan Hooper), in all three series of the Midlands police drama Hunter’s Walk (1973-76). During Hi-de-Hi!’s long run on TV, Madoc reprised her role as Gladys for a stage tour that included a run at the Victoria Palace theatre in London (1983-84).

Later, on television, she played Mrs Thomas, mother of Daffyd, Matt Lucas’s Welsh “only gay in the village”, during the second and third series (2004-05) of Little Britain. Although shocked at the expletives in the script when she was offered the role, she was told that it was written specially for her by Lucas, and her real-life son said it would give her “street cred”.

There was a return to sitcom when Madoc acted Georgie, a dog trainer and “Welsh dame” of the travelling Circus Maestro, in Big Top (2009), although the series took a critical panning and failed to catch on with viewers.

Thriving on musicals, Madoc took other stage parts, including Lettie in Something’s Afoot (Ambassadors theatre, 1977-78); the title role in Irma La Douce (Theatr Gwynedd, Bangor, 1976); Rose in a 1989 tour of Gypsy; and Mrs Bardell, alongside Harry Secombe’s title character, in a revival of the musical Pickwick on a tour including the Chichester Festival theatre and Sadler’s Wells.

Less well-received were a revival of Bless the Bride (Sadler’s Wells, 1987), with Madoc as Suzanne, and Nite Club Confidential (Playhouse theatre, 1988), playing Kay Goodman.

Her 1961 marriage to Madoc ended in divorce 20 years later. In 1982 she married John Jackson; he died in 2021. She is survived by the two children of her first marriage, Rhys and Lowri.

• Ruth Madoc (Margaret Ruth Llewellyn Baker), actor, born 16 April 1943; died 9 December 2022

Latest Stories

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a