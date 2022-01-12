Ruth Kuttler is Changing the World of Marketing with Unique High-Converting Digital Content Marketing Strategies

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·8 min read

Mission Matters Marketing Podcast host Adam Torres interviews Ruth Kuttler, the Director and Owner of Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency.

Adam Torres interviews Ruth Kuttler, the Director and Owner of Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency

Mission Matters Marketing Podcast host Adam Torres interviews Ruth Kuttler, the Director and Owner of Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency.
Mission Matters Marketing Podcast host Adam Torres interviews Ruth Kuttler, the Director and Owner of Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency.
Mission Matters Marketing Podcast host Adam Torres interviews Ruth Kuttler, the Director and Owner of Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency.

Beverly Hills, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, Ruth Kuttler has been expertly acquainted with the evolution of the Internet and digital marketing. She and her exceptional team are well-versed with growing trends, compelling content creation, pixel perfect web design, and custom web development designed for conversions and automation. Through comprehensive and innovative digital services, Webpuzzlemaster helps local businesses and entrepreneurs capture market share, increase revenues, strengthen their brand and reputation, promote customer retention, and use technology for automation to enhance productivity and ROI (return on investment).

Listen to the full interview of Ruth Kuttler with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Ruth’s Life-Changing Career Change From Healthcare to Digital Services

Before shifting to a digital design and marketing career, Ruth faced challenges as a nurse practitioner and in various nursing roles in her healthcare career. Her quest to find her purpose and passion led to participation in a poetry contest. This was the catalyst that ultimately helped Ruth discover her passion and potential for making a creative career change. Ruth knew that the internet would play a dominant role in the future. With her husband's support, Ruth quit nursing and enrolled in a program to acquire skills in graphics and web design, HTML and internet marketing. Initially, she collaborated with a partner for web design and development projects. In 2007, she became a solo entrepreneur, founding Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency for providing comprehensive services designed to follow trends and proven online practices.

The Evolution of Digital Content Marketing

When Ruth transitioned her career, technology was much less advanced, and mobile marketing did not exist. Most businesses were skeptical that the internet would replace their reliance on word of mouth, direct mail, and the phonebook. Yet Ruth was able to change clients’ minds through the results she achieved.

Ruth intuitively created quality content optimized with relevant keywords that produced top Google rankings almost right away. At the time, though, Google and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) were not popular. Nevertheless, SEO combined with compelling written content and images, helped Ruth to achieve outstanding results. One of her clients, formerly totally reliant on pricey paid leads, quickly began to acquire quality leads and customers from his website. This changed his mind about the value of the Internet.

Website and Planning Strategies for Business Owners Seeking to Improve their Results

Today, all businesses require a website for branding and to maximize leads and revenues from a powerful online presence. Ruth explained that the website receives traffic from all sources. This is where the bulk of conversions occur.

Ruth described an effective website as one that speaks to the ideal customer with compelling content that sets the business apart from competitors, and is easy to navigate for mobile as well as desktop and TV users. Impressive audience-specific content is designed to produce conversions that may include lead generation, sales, list-building, event registrations, and social sharing. Besides content, high-converting websites must be fast-loading and provide an optimum user experience on desktops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Before creating a website, Ruth spends time with prospective business owners to fully understand their needs, goals, budget, and requirements. Her strategic planning services integrate the client’s unique selling proposition (USP), competitor analysis, a thorough understanding of the market that connects to the heart of their ideal audience, and keywords that the target market is searching. Another consideration is that products or services are unique, in demand, and not likely to lose appeal due to changing market conditions.

Where Most Brands Go Wrong With Targeting and Customer Retention

During the interview, Ruth recalled an experience with a client selling upscale products to a high end BTB market. The company had an old, outdated website where messaging attracted a BTC customer and omitted engaging images and content to target ideal customers. A redevelopment of this project based on detailed strategic planning and keyword optimized compelling content, transformed results very quickly as the client rapidly increased inquiries and sales from her targeted BTB market.

Another problem frequently encountered with brands is their failure to use strategies to boost customer loyalty and retain customers. This is where automated marketing via email and SMS text campaigns can be very valuable in retaining customers, increasing profits, and producing a significant ROI.

About the Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency

Ruth’s company excels at digital marketing designed to establish and strengthen a business brand and help them to achieve sustainable business growth. Services focused on local businesses include strategic planning, graphic design, web design and development, copywriting, SEO, video production and marketing, and social media, email, and SMS marketing. While most marketing agencies outsource some or all digital offerings, Webpuzzlemaster defines and manages all services provided. Their culture of teamwork from a skilled and experienced team as well as commitment, is infused in every project.

Strategic planning is an important service provided to maximize efficiency, profits and ROI. Besides creating compelling content, Ruth helps clients and her prospects with strategies that use technology for automation, database development, lead generation, review solicitation, sales and marketing, and communication with CRMs, email and SMS services via APIs and webhooks. She also educates clients about security, additional opportunities for creating residual income streams, and how to be in compliance with sales tax and ADA (American Disabilities Act) requirements.

The success of all online projects demands extensive keyword research for organic SEO and PPC advertising. Ruth says that Identifying buyer keywords that are not highly competitive but are searched in significant numbers, is particularly important for producing targeted traffic as quickly as possible and at the lowest possible cost. The right keywords must be combined with messaging that speaks to the ideal customer, making them feel that the business is their very best choice.

Keyword research is a critical part of every online project in order to benefit from search marketing. Keyword research does not replace the need for initial and ongoing SEO (search engine optimization) services. Whether for a website, video, or social media page, businesses must continually produce keyword optimized content to attract and convert ideal customers.

Webpuzzlemaster’s Proprietary WordPress Software Creation

Ruth’s company developed two proprietary WordPress plugins (software), designed to boost profits and retain customers. These include a robust multimedia gallery and an SMS plugin for scheduling and sending bulk SMS to targeted lists.

The gallery called “Ultimate WP Multimedia Gallery” is a fully responsive plugin for images and embedded YouTube and Vimeo video. What makes it really unique and exciting is its powerhouse of tools for driving engagement, website traffic, link building, content syndication, and YouTube channel subscription - all without losing contact with the website. Its conversion call to action button labels and links for each item in the gallery, make it ideal for lead generation, sales, opt-in list building and appointment conversions. Learn more at https://gallery.webpuzzlemaster.com/

Webpuzzlemaster has also created eZ SMS Blaster, an easy, affordable and robust SMS (Short Message Service) marketing plugin designed to help businesses grow profits from new and existing customers through effective follow-up. eZ SMS Blaster overcomes the biggest challenges in using SMS marketing with user-friendly software designed for building multiple lists, advanced targeting, and the sending of SMS at strategic times. Businesses can import permission-based lists or use the form generator to create customized opt-in forms. They can even create a birthday form and automate the process of giving subscribers a free digital gift on their birthday. All forms offer the option to include a digital incentive that is managed in the plugin. The software includes the ability to make and clone HTML coupons that support clickable actions for immediate results. Learn more at https://ezsmsblaster.com/

How Managed Hosting Works

As Ruth explained, websites are a business owner’s greatest marketing asset. Typically, digital marketing agencies design websites and post them on their client’s chosen host platform. They do what they are paid for and provide no further support. These companies might fail to back up websites and account for potential viruses and hacks. As a result, affected businesses are left to pay costly fees for online recovery and removal of blacklisting by Google. Webpuzzlemaster recognized this shortcoming. They not only host business sites on a fully managed and secure server that scans websites for threats, they also support site management. This includes, updating software and troubleshooting and resolving conflicts, performance issues, malware, and blacklisting - all for one low monthly cost.

The Future of the Digital Revolution and Webpuzzlemaster

Ruth is excited to expand and evolve Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency. She believes that the Internet and marketing will continue to evolve. She is committed to following trends that impact the online presence of the businesses she serves. To learn more, visit webpuzzlemaster.com and book a free 30-minute strategy session.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire


Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com - T: 972.437.8942
News provided by KISS PR Press Release Distribution


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86

    Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday through his family. Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had pro

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Shoemaker: Getting to Beijing is the first Olympic competition

    When Canada's team of more than 200 athletes are aboard their chartered flights to Beijing, it will feel like the first major Olympic hurdle has been cleared, says David Shoemaker. The Beijing Games open in exactly one month, but the competition has already started. The challenge: getting the country's top athletes to China without testing positive for COVID-19, an ominous and invisible threat that few could have seen coming just a few weeks ago. "I think we all will feel like the first discipli

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near