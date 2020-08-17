Ruth Jones and James Corden will work together again - but it may not be on Gavin & Stacey

Ruth Jones during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, London, PA Images on behalf of So TV (Photo by David Parry/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ruth Jones has confirmed she does have plans to work with James Corden again - but not be on a much-anticipated Gavin & Stacey series.

The pair created and starred in the hugely popular BBC sitcom, and with last years Christmas special ending in a cliff-hanger, fans have been hoping for a follow up.

However, Jones has confirmed there is no plans in the pipe line at the moment, though she and Corden hope to put their heads together soon for a different project.

Jones told The Sunday Telegraph, she and Corden have spoken via Zoom during lockdown, but “didn’t do any writing” saying they are both struggling to feel creative.

She said: “Since then we’ve not even mentioned work, just talked about the family and how we’re feeling. It does seem like a waste doesn’t it, not to have spent all those lockdown hours writing? But I just couldn’t get into the groove.”

On the possibility of another series, she said: “There’s nothing in the diary. We are both pretty busy.”

Prompted about working with Corden again she added: “It may not be Gavin & Stacey, but it’ll be something.”

The show originally ran for three series between 2007 and 2010 before its long-awaited return for a one-off Christmas special last year.

Aired on Christmas Day, it became the most watched TV episode in a decade with 11.6 million viewers.

Asked how she watched the episode, Jones said: “We all watched it round at James’s house, and when it ended James’s younger sister Ruth just screamed: ‘No! You can’t end it there!'”

Though Jones remains coy about a return, Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman on the comedy, suggests the response the Christmas special received it is “more or less certain” fans can expect more.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream now on the BBC iPlayer.