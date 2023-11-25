Ruth Burrows, writer on the life of prayer who was also Carmelite nun and Prioress of Quidenham – obituary

Sister Rachel, who wrote under the reader-friendly name ‘Ruth Burrows’: though she appeared humorous and calm, she had experienced black depression

Ruth Burrows, as the Carmelite nun Sister Rachel Gregory was known through her books, who has died aged 100, became a leading exponent of the life of prayer.

In books like Essence of Prayer (2006), she did not try to write “how to” manuals, but showed why prayer was something that was possible for any man or woman. At heart, it was, she said, something that God does in us. No one should judge their prayer by feelings of elation, nor should they suppose it was going badly because of desolation or distractions.

She wrote from experience, for in her remarkable memoir, Before the Living God (1975), she showed how her life could only be understood “against the background of black depression”. This surprised many who had met the humorous and calm woman. Yet it had seemed to her in her younger days, she said, that to enjoy anything was a mockery, like a condemned man faced with a good meal. The only way out, she found, was to drop “below this immense misery into the mercy of God”.

This was when she had become a Carmelite nun, but from her earliest childhood she had felt a “tortured sensitivity” and “preponderating fear”.

Rachel Gregory was born in Sheffield on August 18 1923, the third of eight children of practising Catholics. When the time came for night prayers, the children would come close and “pray into” their mother or father. She did not doubt their love, but felt distanced from them by “a little closed world of fear and pain”.

Lively and bright, she would fall into tantrums of spitting and scratching. When she was eight, the death of her sister Helena made her think that nothing was safe any more – that anything terrible could happen and God would not stop it. By the age of nine she feared kidnapping, bridges and staircases collapsing.

She hated boarding school and being part of an institution. Although the world continued to seem “utterly black” in her teen years, she decided at the age of 15 to change her behaviour so as not to let everyone else suffer from her moods. Later she realised that being sensitive to the feelings of others was to follow an inner light, even though she did not yet realise where the light came from.

Story continues

It was then that she had an insight into the possibility of an intimate life with God, which suggested to her that she should become a nun, in the absolute sense of being enclosed and contemplative. She looked back on this as a real conversion, by which God changed the direction of her life.

In 1940 she was offered a place at Somerville College, Oxford, but chose instead to become a novice at the Carmelite Monastery in Mansfield. The Carmelite vocation, as practised by saints like Teresa of Avila, is single-mindedly devoted to prayer. It offers less of the life of scholarship and culture enjoyed, for example, by the Benedictine life.

So it was by way of exception that Sister Rachel, under obedience, took to authorship. The convention in the past had been to publish books under the authorship of “A Carmelite”, but the pen-name Ruth Burrows was more reader-friendly.

Sr Rachel Gregory: she realised that being sensitive to the feelings of others was to follow an inner light - Courtesy of quidenhamcarmel.org.uk

In 1949 the Carmel at Mansfield relocated to Ashbourne, Derbyshire, where in 1954 she was elected prioress. In 1960 the monastery at Ashbourne joined the community that had been established at Quidenham. Norfolk, in 1949. She was prioress at Quidenham from 1965 to 1974, years in which the monastery under her direction reformed in response to the Second Vatican Council. She wanted to promote happiness in the community as a prerequisite for mutual trust.

It was in the Seventies that Quidenham gave shelter to the remarkable hermit Sister Wendy Beckett, who became a celebrity as a television art critic. In her early years at Quidenham, Sister Wendy lived in the uninsulated caravan she parked in the grounds. When that caravan decayed, her Carmelite sisters moved her into a well-insulated prefabricated hut, and in her final years she lived in the monastery itself.

She had soon become a friend and confidante of Sister Rachel, understanding how thoroughgoing was the desolation of her interior life, now utterly reliant on God. “One needed courage and earnestness,” she said, “to expose oneself to Wendy: her spiritual penetration was formidable.” They met for a weekly conversation until Sister Wendy’s death in 2018.

Among Sister Rachel’s dozen books, Guidelines for Mystical Prayer (1980) reflected her deep understanding of St Teresa of Avila. She was also influenced by St Thérèse of Lisieux’s teaching that we must “love our littleness”, which would dispose us to the descending love of God.

She further examined the teaching of St Teresa of Avila in Interior Castle Explored (1981) and insisted on the value to ordinary Christians of the spiritual doctrine of Teresa’s contemporary, St John of the Cross, in Ascent to Love (1987).

For years she had been repelled by abstract discussion of “mysticism”, because it seemed to lack any connection with Jesus, but she came to see the mysticism of a saint as the presence of Jesus living in them. But in exercising authority in the monastery she insisted on recognising differences in personality upon which a transformation into Christ depended. For all her spiritual obliteration of “self” she herself was humorous and warm in conversation.

“God offers himself in total love to each one of us,” she declared in summary of her insights. “Our part is to open our hearts to receive the gift.”

Ruth Burrows, born August 18 1923, died November 10 2023

Sister Teresa writes: Rachel (Ruth Burrows) was my novice mistress and then my prioress. Her profound understanding of people, young or old, meant that she was an extraordinary listener, who combined sympathy with a highly practical way of thinking and expressing herself. She knew from within – and without ever dodging them in herself – the frailties of human nature. On the back cover of one of her later books, a blurb described her as “one of Britain’s greatest spiritual guides.” She snorted on reading this. A little while later I asked her what spiritual direction consisted of. Her reply was instantaneous: “Most of the time it is telling people to behave themselves.” Following Jesus in her everyday and humdrum life was essential to her and encouraging others to do the same the mainstay of her existence. On my first Saturday in the novitiate Rachel gave me a morning’s worth of intensive training in domestic science. It was a lovely day; at the end of the session she took me outside to shake out the dusters. As she did so she smiled into the sunshine and said: “You do it for Him, you see. Otherwise it just becomes a chore.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.