Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer Bryant Johnson honors her with 3 push-ups in front of her casket at the Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, paid tribute to her as she lay in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday by dropping to the ground and doing three pushups before her casket.

Ginsburg became well known for her rigorous exercise routine consisting of squats, curls, planks and push-ups. Johnson wrote a book about it in 2017, "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...And You Can Too!"

In Oct. 2019, Ginsburg said she continued her workout even after receiving radiation treatment that summer. She said she started working with Johnson in 1999 after her first battle with cancer – that time in her colon – when her husband expressed concern about how frail she appeared. She worked out twice a week every week after that.

"Even in my lowest periods I couldn't do very much, but I did what I can," Ginsburg said.

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol.



