Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Most Iconic Quotes

From Marie Claire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away today at the age of 87 from complications of cancer. The feminist and cultural icon was known for championing women's rights and her strong—and very quote-worthy—views. Here, some of her most legendary quotes:



“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."— 2020



View photos Photo credit: Getty Images More

"My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent. The study of law was unusual for women of my generation. For most girls growing up in the '40s, the most important degree was not your B.A., but your M.R.S." — via the ACLU

View photos Photo credit: David Hume Kennerly - Getty Images More

"My idea of how choice should have developed was not a privacy notion, not a doctor’s right notion, but a woman’s right to control her own destiny, to be able to make choices without a Big Brother state telling her what she can and cannot do." — 2019



View photos Photo credit: The Washington Post - Getty Images More

"Yet what greater defeat could we suffer than to come to resemble the forces we oppose in their disrespect for human dignity?"— 2012







View photos Photo credit: Bettmann More