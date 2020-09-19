Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice and champion for gender equality, dies at 87

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and longtime legal champion of gender equality, has died. She was 87.

The Supreme Court of the United States announced Ginsburg's death in a statement on Friday. "Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," the statement read.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," said Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. in the statement. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

More to come