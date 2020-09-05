Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Spotted Officiating A Private Wedding

‘And don’t worry, we tested negative!’ the bride assured on Twitter

If you’ve asked yourself recently “but how is Ruth Bader Ginsburg doing these days?”, turns out, the Supreme Court Justice seems to be doing just fine: She was recently spotted officiating a wedding just weeks after she was hospitalized.

“2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme,” Barb Solish, director of marketing and communications for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, wrote in a tweet this week. She and her now-husband, Danny Kazin, who works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, held an outdoor ceremony at a private residence last Sunday — and their officiant was none other the RBG herself donning her judicial robe with a decorative black-and-white embroidered collar.

2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme. pic.twitter.com/k9wBXtSCEm — Barb Solish (@barbsolish) August 31, 2020





According to court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg, Ginsburg is a close friend of one of the families. “And don’t worry, we tested negative!” Solish added in another tweet.

Ginsburg, who has survived multiple major health complications over the years, including pancreatic cancer in 2019, announced in July she started chemotherapy on May 19 after lesions were discovered on her liver. This marked her fifth battle with cancer in 20 years.

According to a statement, a periodic scan and biopsy in February revealed lesions on her liver; and according to her most recent scan on July 7, the treatment is working, as it “indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.”

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results,” RBG said, adding that she’s “tolerating chemotherapy well” and is “encouraged” by the results.

“I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine,” she continued. “Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work. I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

NEW: Justice Ginsburg says she has cancer again. She says she plans to stay on the court. pic.twitter.com/1s875DpVYa — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) July 17, 2020





In May, the 87-year-old was also treated for a benign gallbladder condition; and last summer, she battled pancreatic cancer, completing three weeks of radiation treatment.

But will any of this stop her? Of course not. It’s the RBG we’re talking about here.

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” Ginsburg said in an interview with NPR. “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.”

See the original article on ScaryMommy.com