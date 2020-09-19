Ruth Bader Ginsburg – reaction: Liberal Supreme Court justice dies aged 87

The nodules were found during tests ms Ginsburg had after fracturing three ribs in a fall last month

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart of the US Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her passing raises questions about the make-up of the Supreme Court ahead of the 2020 election in November, as Donald Trump has vowed to make the bench more conservative.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the nation has lost a jurist of historic stature.

”We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” he said.