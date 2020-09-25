Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history, Breonna Taylor, Heat-Celtics: 5 things to know Friday

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get historic honor at US Capitol

The late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Thirty-four men have been so honored at the Capitol since 1852. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was not a public official, was lain in "honor" at the Capitol Rotunda in 2005, but Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died last week, lay in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday. She will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Breonna Taylor's family to hold a news conference in Louisville

The family of Breonna Taylor will hold a news conference Friday with attorney Ben Crump in Louisville, Kentucky, where they'll address a grand jury's decision to not indict any of the police officers for Taylor's death. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, made a brief appearance at Louisville's Jefferson Square Park on Thursday, pausing at a memorial for her daughter and telling the Courier-Journal, "The love is still here." Palmer, who drove an hour from Louisville to Frankfort to hear Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement, also recalled her feelings upon hearing that no officers would be indicted for their involvement in Taylor's death. "Mad ... Upset. Hurt. A lot of emotions," she said. "I wasn’t surprised, though. I didn’t have faith in them to begin with. I was holding out hope."

Yosemite to reopen after onslaught of smoke from wildfires

Yosemite National Park is set to reopen Friday after being closed for nearly a week due to hazardous air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in California's Sequoia and Sierra national forests. The park will reopen visitor services in stages throughout the weekend but could close areas based on air quality, which is projected to be in the moderate to unhealthy range for sensitive groups over the next few days, spokeswoman Jamie Richards said. Visitors are allowed to drive through the park but are asked not to stop.

Celtics on the brink as Miami eyes NBA Finals berth

The Miami Heat could take another giant step Friday as they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Miami relied on the bull's-eye shooting of their rookie guard Tyler Herro, who delivered a career-high 37 points in the tam's Game 4 victory over Boston. “He has a confidence. He has a fearlessness that is uncommon,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said about Herro, the 13th pick in the 2019 draft. A Game 5 victory will allow Miami to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Didn't jump on the PlayStation 5 pre-order on time? Listen up

Video game fans who missed out on pre-ordering a PlayStation 5 will get another chance Friday. Retailer GameStop revealed on Twitter that it will offer more pre-orders of Sony's upcoming video game console. But you must be quick — GameStop didn't offer a specific time for when the pre-orders will open up to consumers. The announcement comes after video game lovers hit technical snags trying to secure pre-orders for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both video game consoles launch in November.

