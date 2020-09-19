Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: Here are Inspiring Quotes from The Renowned US Supreme Court Justice

Washington, September 19: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice, who has been known as an iconic champion of women's rights and history-making jurist died on Saturday. She was 87. Ginsburg passed away due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC. Ginsburg is the second woman appointed to the bench, rose to fame during her career and was dubbed the 'Notorious RBG', a report by CNN informed. Take a look at the powerfully inspiring and empowering quotes by Ginsburg that will continue to motivate us all life long. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies: US Supreme Court Justice's Last Wish Was to 'Not be Replaced Until New President is Installed'.

Also Read | Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies: US Supreme Court Justice's Last Wish Was to 'Not be Replaced Until New President is Installed'

Here are few empowering quotes by Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

"My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent". "Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation". “Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” “I will step down when I feel I can no longer do the job full steam. “When contemplated in its extreme, almost any power looks dangerous.” “You can disagree without being disagreeable.” “So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great, good fortune.”

Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the nine-member court, announced on July 17 that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. She had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had said that chemotherapy was yielding "positive results" and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.

Also Read | Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demise: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Others Remember the Powerful and Inspiring Icon that She Was (View Post)

The liberal justice, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver. US President Donald Trump on Friday evening upon hearing about her death said, "She led an amazing life. What else can you say?" "She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."