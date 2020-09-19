Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

From Country Living

Today, America lost an icon. Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died at 87 from complications of cancer. Her death was announced by the Supreme Court.

Her passing will bring about many questions in this, an election year. In February 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away, then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to be his replacement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell famously would not hold hearings for him because of the impending presidential election. According to NPR, on her deathbed, Ginsburg said that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”





RBG, as she was lovingly dubbed, was a legal and pop culture icon. Known for her passion for equal rights for all and her regular workout routine, Ginsburg was perhaps the country's most popular octogenarian. She was given the nickname “Notorious RBG” (which became the title for her biography) and even portrayed by Kate McKinnon on SNL, where she regularly scorched Weekend Update host Colin Jost with her Ginsburns.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, the second woman to serve on the United State's highest court. A graduate of Columbia Law School, the small (in stature) but mighty (in wit) lawyer made a name for herself championing equal rights for women in the workplace. The 2018 film On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, depicted her fight prove that gender discrimination is unconstitutional.

