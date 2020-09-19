Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: Tributes paid to Supreme Court justice following her death aged 87

She's 83 years old, but you wouldn't guess it by the looks of her regime

Politicians, legal figures and celebrities have been paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the widely respected Supreme Court Judge who died on Friday at age 87.

Justice Bader Ginsburg’s family confirmed she died at her home in Washington D.C from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

The Associate Justice had served on the court since 1987, when she was appointed by Bill Clinton.

"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said.

“We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better.

“And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations.”

New York state Attorney General, Letitia James, added: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true American hero, and her legacy will live on in our nation forever.

“We are all heartbroken. May her memory be a blessing.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, said: “We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice.

“Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honour her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for.

“Rest in power.”

More follows …