Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87: Tributes pour in for iconic Supreme Court justice

Tributes and remembrances poured in across Washington on Friday night for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic liberal and champion for women's rights who died of complications from pancreatic cancer at 87.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement announcing Ginsburg’s death. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Roberts said in a statement."

Former President Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the nation's highest court in 1993, released a lengthy statement saying that "her 27 years on the Court exceeded even my highest expectations when I appointed her.”

"He landmark opinions advancing gender equality, marriage equality, the rights of people with disabilities, the rights of immigrants, and so many more moved us closer to a more perfect union," Clinton said. "Her powerful dissents, especially her ringing defense of voting rights and other equal protection claims, reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. And she did it all with kindness, grace, and calm, treating even her strongest adversaries with respect. Hillary and I will miss her terribly, and will be forever grateful for her life's work and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane, James, their families, and everyone across America who looked to Justice Ginsburg for guidance, inspiration and strength."

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," tweeted Hillary Clinton, who was the first woman to be nominated by a major party for president. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG."

Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the bench after Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to mark Ginsburg's passing.

“The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devastating," Pelosi said in a statement. "Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”

“Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage," she continued. " Over the course of her quarter century as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an icon, inspiring people around the world with her tenacity, towering intellect and devotion to the American promise of equality and opportunity for all. Her tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality, whether working at the ACLU, arguing cases before the Supreme Court or authoring thoughtful and historic opinions and dissents as an Associate Justice, leaves an enduring legacy of progress for all women. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.

Pelosi added: “We must honor Justice Ginsburg’s trailblazing career and safeguard her powerful legacy by ensuring that the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all."

Ginsburg's death is likely to set off a heated battle over the vacancy it leaves on the nation’s highest court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that Ginsburg a "would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy."

In a follow-up tweet, Schumer copied the language of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Schumer argued that "the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."