Ruth Bader Ginsburg death - latest: Democrats smash donation records following death of liberal Supreme Court judge

US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became known as the Notorious RBG, has died aged 87.

The court's second female justice died from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, though she made few concessions to age and recurrent health problems in her latter years.

In her final years on the court, Ms Ginsburg was the unquestioned leader of the liberal justices, as outspoken in dissent as she was cautious in earlier years.

Following news of her death, political leaders in the US and across the world paid tribute to the iconic judge.