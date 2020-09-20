Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death Spurs Reactions From Canadian Public Figures

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on Feb. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images)

As news spread Friday night that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at 87, reactions poured in from all corners of social media.

Though Ginsburg’s legal judgments affected Americans, her cultural influence wasn’t bound by borders and many famous Canadians paid tribute to her life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to news of her passing by writing about Ginsburg’s impact on women’s rights.

A profound and fearless advocate for women, equality, and justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations. My thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and all who were inspired by her lifetime of service. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 19, 2020

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s tribute also touched on other causes she championed, including the fight for LGBTQ and voting rights.

Thanks for leading the fight and bringing so many along on the journey to champion women's rights, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, immigration, health care, and so much more.



Rest in Power Ruth ✊🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/ks0k1vmPCo — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 19, 2020

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May called the news “heartbreaking.”

Heartbreaking news that a truly great warrior for justice has died. Ruth Bader Ginsburg lost her fight to outlive the Trump presidency. Lord help the United States. #RIP #GPC — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) September 18, 2020

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould called Ginsburg a “hero” to herself and many others.

Oh my goodness... devastatingly sad! #RBG was & will always remain a champion of the law, truth, integrity & justice: a hero of mine—a hero to so many. Sincere condolences to her family, friends... 🙏🏽😢❤️



U.S. SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies...at 87 https://t.co/DcVpGsgQWX — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) September 19, 2020

Provincial politicians including B.C. Premier John Horgan, former Alberta premier Rachel Notley and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also posted messages in honour of Ginsburg.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for so many people around the world. She was a champion for women's rights and worked tirelessly to build a more progressive and just world for everyone.



RBG will be missed, but we are all better for her legacy.https://t.co/A1hJ78W1h7 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) September 18, 2020

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception."

- Ruth Bader Ginsburg



A champion for women's rights in the USA.

She will be missed.



RIP Ruth ❤️https://t.co/swzS6xcyxE — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a protector, a promoter and a trailblazer for women and for all. Her loss is felt deeply, not just in America, but in hearts all over the world - hearts galvanized by her leadership to know that change is always possible. https://t.co/2llDvv6kmg — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) September 19, 2020

Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, lauded Ginsburg for her legal judgments.

Like judges such as Holmes, Brandeis, Jackson, and many others, Justice Ginsburg’s judgments were widely read and respected. With a powerful commitment to the rule of law, equality and human rights, her constitutional perspective shone clear and bright across many borders #RIPRBG — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) September 19, 2020

Canadian celebrities also joined the outpouring of grief, with actor Ryan Reynolds and musicians Tegan and Sara posting similar simple messages honouring Ginsburg.

And renowned cartoonist Michael Adder used his latest work to remind the world that despite her stature, Ginsburg cast an enormous shadow.

Ginsburg died from cancer complications, and was at home with her friends and family around her.

NPR reported that she dictated a statement to her granddaughter a few days before her death, saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

