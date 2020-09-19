Outpouring Of Grief As Nation Mourns 'Hero' And 'Titan' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The nation mourned on Friday after news broke of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death following a decades-long battle with cancer.

Admirers from both sides of the political aisle paid tribute to the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice and women’s rights crusader on social media.

They remembered her wisdom, her resilience and her unwavering dedication to fighting for freedom and equality for all. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg referred to her as a “titan of justice.” Veteran journalist Dan Rather said she was an “American hero, in every sense.”

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in tweet. “There will never be another like her.”

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." Read full statement: https://t.co/qNGbgc1ZMz — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 19, 2020

America lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was shunned from courtrooms when she began her career because she was a woman.



But she persisted, blazing a trail for millions of women and others who had been excluded or oppressed.



RBG is a lioness of the law. She is irreplaceable. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt.



May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court.



I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.



She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia.



They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A.



May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

RBG was a seminal legal figure. If she never served a day on the Court she would still have been considered a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped the law and in doing so changed this nation. Hers was a consequential life well led. We are all in her debt. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 19, 2020

I'm at a complete loss.



Before fear sets in... thank you RBG for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable, for championing true equality for all, for your resiliency, and for inspiring countless women and girls to stand up and take charge.https://t.co/yflVuuPAX1 — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) September 18, 2020