Rutgers Women’s Coach C. Vivian Stringer Sidelined by Exhaustion

Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, who earlier this season posted her 1,000th victory, is taking off the rest of the regular season because of exhaustion.

The announcement Sunday by the Big Ten Conference school came three days after the 70-year-old Hall of Famer missed a game at Michigan.

Rutgers said Stringer is expected to return for the postseason. The Scarlet Knights (18-8, 10-5) were ranked earlier this month and are expected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Assistant coach Tim Eatman will serve as acting coach through the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

“As you can imagine this was not an easy decision; however, in consultation with my doctors, it is in my best interest to spend time to get healthy before returning to the day-to-day grind of coaching,” Stringer said in a statement.

“I know our young ladies can finish the season strong playing Scarlet Knight basketball and I will rejoin the team as soon as I can,” she added.

Eatman served as acting head coach for three games following the illness and death of Stringer’s mother, Thelma Stoner, in 2016.

Rutgers has three regular-season contests left, starting with a home game against Wisconsin on Monday.