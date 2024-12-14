Rutgers hosts Wagner after McMiller's 30-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (2-7) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Wagner after Kiyomi McMiller scored 30 points in Rutgers' 83-58 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-2 in home games. Rutgers is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 0-5 on the road. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keana Foz averaging 1.8.

Rutgers' average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Julia Fabozzi is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

